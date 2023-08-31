Naperville's Party on the Parkway to help families facing homelessness

Next week's Party on the Parkway in downtown Naperville will benefit Bridge Communities, a nonprofit that helps families facing homelessness.

The event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, will feature numerous participating restaurants and businesses, identified by balloons outside their door. It starts at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue, and continues east to Washington Street and then north on Washington.

Registration begins at Filson Men's Clothier, 41 W. Jefferson Ave. A $30 donation is suggested. Participants will receive a passport and event program.

A silent auction at MOD Pizza, the final stop, features donated items and gift certificates from Naperville restaurants and businesses.