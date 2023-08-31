Naperville house uninhabitable after late-night fire

A Naperville home was left uninhabitable after a late-night fire Wednesday caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the three-story, single-family house on the 300 block of Julian Street near the city's downtown at midnight for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters discovered fire from a chimney had escaped and crept into the home's walls.

It took nearly an hour for firefighters to bring the fire under control. Firefighters remained on scene for another hour to check for hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.