Love on the Lawn Music Festival returns to Elgin Saturday

The second annual The Love on the Lawn Music Festival will take place Saturday at Festival Park in downtown Elgin.

The free event, which organizers say is dedicated to family, community, love and music, goes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the park, 132 S. Grove Ave.

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Bobby Valentino will headline with The Funk Brotherz opening. They'll be joined by a lineup of DJs including DJ Rodney and Sundance.

The family-friendly event will also offer food, dancing and vendors.