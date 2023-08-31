Huntley man pleads guilty to cruelty to raccoon

Daniel A. Carey, left, and Nathan P. Weber were accused last year of torturing a raccoon with a garden rake, hammer and sword, videotaping the animal in "agony" and posting it to social media.

A Huntley man accused of impaling a raccoon with a sword pleaded guilty Thursday to beating the animal with a hammer and treating it cruelly, according to McHenry County court records.

Daniel A. Carey, 19, was sentenced to 59 days in the county jail and 18 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

He initially faced more serious charges of animal torture, as well as one count of disorderly conduct, according to the indictment. Had Carey been convicted on the more serious felonies, he could have been sentenced up to five years in prison.

He also was ordered perform 240 hours at an animal shelter, veterinarian or other similar business and pay $1,239 in fines and fees.

He was initially charged last year along with Nathan P. Weber, 19, of Lake in the Hills. They were accused of torturing a raccoon with a garden rake, hammer and sword, videotaping the animal in "agony" and posting it to social media.

Weber pleaded guilty in April to recording the animal being impaled and struck repeatedly. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 240 hours of community service at an animal shelter or similar business.

Carey's attorney declined to comment on the case.