How a label can help combat catalytic converter thefts

With catalytic converter thefts continuing across the suburbs, the Des Plaines Police Department is giving out free labels that could help identify yours if stolen.

The labels contain coded information that is accessible through a law enforcement database. They will be available while supplies last starting noon Saturday at the police station, 1420 Miner St.

Each comes with directions for application and registration.

Police recommend the labels be applied by a professional mechanic.