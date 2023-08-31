 

Elgin man arrested in PNC Bank branch robbery

  • Courtesy of the FBIThis image from an FBI wanted poster shows the suspect in an Aug. 15 robbery at a PNC Bank branch in Elgin. Devonte M. Eaton, 30, of Elgin was charged this week with the crime.

    Courtesy of the FBIThis image from an FBI wanted poster shows the suspect in an Aug. 15 robbery at a PNC Bank branch in Elgin. Devonte M. Eaton, 30, of Elgin was charged this week with the crime.

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 8/31/2023 3:50 PM

An Elgin man has been charged in federal court with robbing a PNC Bank branch in mid-August.

Devonte M. Eaton, 30, was arrested Tuesday and is in federal custody pending a detention hearing Friday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Elgin Police Department. Elgin police participated in the FBI-led investigation.

 

Eaton is accused of robbing the bank at 850 Summit St. in Elgin on Aug. 15.

Law enforcement officials said a man entered the bank about 1:45 p.m. that day, demanding money from an employee and implying he had a gun.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 