Elgin man arrested in PNC Bank branch robbery

Courtesy of the FBIThis image from an FBI wanted poster shows the suspect in an Aug. 15 robbery at a PNC Bank branch in Elgin. Devonte M. Eaton, 30, of Elgin was charged this week with the crime.

An Elgin man has been charged in federal court with robbing a PNC Bank branch in mid-August.

Devonte M. Eaton, 30, was arrested Tuesday and is in federal custody pending a detention hearing Friday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Elgin Police Department. Elgin police participated in the FBI-led investigation.

Eaton is accused of robbing the bank at 850 Summit St. in Elgin on Aug. 15.

Law enforcement officials said a man entered the bank about 1:45 p.m. that day, demanding money from an employee and implying he had a gun.