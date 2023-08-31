Block Party and Taste of Batavia returns Sept. 3

Batavia MainStreet is hosting its annual Block Party and Taste of Batavia from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave.

Cross the pedestrian bridge over to North River Street to view the car show from 4 to 8 p.m. Downtown restaurants will be at Peg Bond Center with $3 food tastings and drinks.

There will be performances by the Batavia Dance Academy, David Fracarro singing the songs of Elvis, live music from ORD Rocks, a family zone with a bounce house, and more.

Compete in the annual Pie Bake Off hosted by Batavia Mother's Club. Visit downtownbatavia.com/event/batavia-block-party/.