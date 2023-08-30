Why South Barrington Park District has halted land sale to church

A church's proposal to build a house of worship and a school in South Barrington is drawing opposition from some area residents. Courtesy of South Barrington

The South Barrington Park District's sale of unwanted, vacant land to a church has been halted amid community opposition and legal action.

"The real estate closing is on hold," Scott Puma, an attorney for the park district, said Wednesday.

Puma's comments came hours before a planned public demonstration against the deal. It's scheduled for 5 p.m. at the park district's community center, 3 Tennis Club Lane.

The park district board is set to meet there at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The land deal isn't on the agenda, but critics have said they plan to pack the meeting room.

The district postponed the real estate closing after receiving copies of a legal complaint and a request for a temporary restraining order seeking to block the sale of the 34-acre site, which is at Bartlett Road and Route 59, to the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

The complaint -- targeting the church, the park district and the village -- were brought forth by anonymous South Barrington residents, documents indicate.

The complaint hasn't yet been heard by a Cook County judge, so no decisions have been made in the matter.

This past April, voters approved a plan to sell the site at auction. The church was the only bidder and won with an opening bid of about $1.7 million.

The church wants to erect a house of worship and a school on the land.

Local critics of the plan say they're concerned about the ecological impact of such a development as well as the conversion of the land into private property.

Increased traffic and an added burden on local police are among the other concerns expressed in an online petition against the project.

Opponents have criticized the church itself, too.

Founded in England in the 19th century, the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church claims more than 50,000 members worldwide. Members follow a doctrine of separation and don't socialize with nonmembers.

As of earlier this week, parks officials weren't considering terminating the sale, Executive Director Jay Morgan said.