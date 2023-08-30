What to expect with gas prices, traffic and airport crowds over Labor Day

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the Labor Day weekend at O'Hare International Airport. Daily Herald File Photo

Taking a road trip this Labor Day weekend? It may save you money, as pumping gas is cheaper in 40 other states outside of Illinois, AAA data shows.

Statewide, prices are averaging $4.07 for a gallon of regular and hover at $4.33 in the Chicago metro area. The Land of Lincoln ranks as the 10th priciest market in the U.S. for fuel, while California is No. 1, AAA reported. The national average is $3.83 a gallon.

Closer to home, gas averages are $3.60 in Wisconsin, $3.69 in Indiana and $3.74 in Michigan.

And as Hurricane Idalia pummels the Gulf Coast, gas prices could feel the impact.

"Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement last week.

For travelers heading to O'Hare or Midway international airports for the long weekend, Friday is expected to be the busiest day, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration reported.

Passenger volumes will be nearly 11% higher than in 2022, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said, advising fliers to arrive at the airport two hours prior to scheduled flights.

The agency is "working closely with our airline and airport partners to make sure we are maintaining our wait-time standards of 30 minutes and under for standard screening lanes," Pekoske said in a statement.

The Illinois tollway also anticipates Friday will be its most crowded, with a nearly 27% spike in vehicles -- 1.9 million compared to 1.5 million.

The agency will suspend construction lane closures between noon Friday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.