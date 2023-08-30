Volunteers sought for Haunt Our Woods in Volo

Volunteers are being sought for Haunt Our Woods to be held Oct. 14, at Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside.

Adults and kids 12 and up can develop their own character or chose from about two dozen, including a bat, feral cat, owl and more.

New haunters must attend one orientation session by appointment. Ghouli guards and spirit leaders also are needed to regulate the flow of participants.

Call Stacy Iwanicki at (815) 344-1294 or email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov and put 'haunted trail' in the subject line.