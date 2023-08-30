Truck strikes, kills Aurora man in Elk Grove Village

Police and firefighters responded to Busse Road and Greenleaf Avenue at 11:13 a.m., according to a police news release.

Authorities said a white 2022 Freightliner semitrailer truck was headed north on Busse when it struck the man, who was pronounced dead at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. The Cook County medical examiner's office on Wednesday night identified the victim as Fernando Castellano.

The 39-year-old truck driver declined treatment, police said

No citations have been issued. The crash remains under investigation.