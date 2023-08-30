Swatting hoax leads to lockdown at Dundee-Crown High School

Dundee-Crown High School students were on lockdown Wednesday morning following the report of a shooting that officials said appears to be a "swatting" hoax.

Carpentersville Village President John Skillman said police received a call of a possible shooting near the school at 9 a.m. After a thorough search, police deemed the call was a "false alarm" and appeared to be a "swatting" incident, Skillman said.

"Swatting" refers to when someone makes a prank call hoping to draw a law enforcement response to a particular address.

The school was placed on lockdown as a "precautionary measure." It was lifted just before 11:30 after police determined there was no threat, Skillman said.

"Please know, there is no incident occurring inside our outside the building," Community Unit Community Unit District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin wrote in an early statement to parents. "All students and staff are safe and under district and building supervision."

Students arriving for school at the time of the incident were kept out of the building. Buses with students were held in the parking lot as police searched the area.

The Kane County sheriff's office said surrounding police, fire and medical teams were at the school to assist as needed.

Students at Perry Elementary School also were asked to shelter in place due to the lockdown at Dundee-Crown High School.