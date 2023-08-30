Road closures Thursday for St. Charles East homecoming parade

The 2023 St. Charles East High School homecoming parade will be held Thursday on Main Street (Route 64).

Main Street will be closed between Fifth Ave. (Route 25) east of the river to Seventh Street on the west side of the river for the parade. Police will implement a detour route beginning at 12:45 p.m. through approximately 1:30 p.m.

Those traveling west will be directed either north on Route 25 to the Red Gate Bridge or south to Illinois Avenue, then west across the river to Seventh Street. Those traveling east will be directed either north on Seventh Street to State Street, then east to Route 31 and north to the Red Gate bridge, or south at Seventh Street to Illinois Street, and then east across the river to Route 25.

Police and emergency management personnel will be positioned at key locations to assist with traffic direction. Drivers can expect delays when traveling throughout the city. Police remind drivers to use care and to be watchful for pedestrians.