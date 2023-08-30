Police identify two men involved in head-on crash Tuesday in Elburn

A St. Charles man suffered life-threatening injuries while an Elburn man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday during a head-on crash on Route 47 in Elburn.

According to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office, Kendic Hasan, 47, of the 8N100 block of Phar Lap Drive in St. Charles, was driving a 2020 Mercedes Sprinter van south on Route 47 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the center line near Kenmar Drive about 2 p.m.

Hasan's vehicle struck a 2019 Ford F550 Super Duty truck with a trailer and construction equipment driven by Matthew Smith, 33, of the 1N100 block of Pouley Road in Elburn, head-on.

Hasan was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with life-threatening injuries. Smith was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva with injuries that were not life-threatening.

It is not known if the men were wearing seatbelts or if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash, according to the release.

Traffic citations have not been issued. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.