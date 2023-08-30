Palatine Scarecrows on Parade contest returns

The Palatine Beautification Commission is hosting the 16th annual Scarecrows on Parade contest as part of the Rotary Club's Oktoberfest, set for Sept. 15-17.

Any Palatine family, business, nonprofit organization, school or sports affiliate, homeowners association, faith or civic group is invited to participate.

A scarecrow frame can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 15, at the public works office, 148 W. Illinois Ave.

Participants should drop off and put the finishing touches on their scarecrows the morning of Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Firefighters' Memorial at the corner of Brockway and Slade streets. The award ceremony will be held about 12:30 p.m. in the Oktoberfest tent.

Scarecrows will remain on display along the rail walk through early October for residents and visitors to enjoy.

For more information and to reserve a frame, call public works at (847) 705-5200.