Man charged with burglary of Villa Park tobacco store, fleeing police on foot across I-290

A 34-year-old man faces felony charges after authorities said he stole more than $8,500 worth of merchandise from a Villa Park tobacco store and then led police on a dramatic chase early Tuesday before running across Interstate 290.

Michael Soria, of the 13200 block of Olde Western Avenue, Blue Island, has been charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Judge Mia McPherson on Wednesday ordered Soria held in DuPage County jail on $25,000 bail. Soria would have to post $2,500 to be released from custody.

At about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Villa Park police responded to a call of a burglary at Roosevelt Tobacco and found the front window of the business on the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road had been shattered.

According to prosecutors, officers spotted an individual, later identified as Soria, leaving the store with a bag full of merchandise.

When officers shined a spotlight on Soria, he dropped the bag of merchandise and ran to a minivan, prosecutors said. Soria drove east on Roosevelt Road at speeds of approximately 80 mph, prosecutors said.

After police successfully released spike strips -- a device used to deflate tires -- at Roosevelt and I-290, Soria ran across I-290, eluding police until officers later found him walking near his home at about 10:42 a.m., prosecutors said.

"Even though Mr. Soria allegedly ran across I-290 on foot to avoid immediate arrest, officers took him into custody just six hours later without putting their lives or the lives of innocent motorists at risk by engaging in a foot pursuit across a busy expressway," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Wednesday.

In a search of the minivan, authorities found 53 cartons of cigarettes taken from the tobacco store and burglary tools, including black gloves, a hammer, a pry bar, a drill and a large breaker bar, prosecutors said.

Soria is next due in court for his arraignment on Sept. 27.