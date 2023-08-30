Libertyville chiropractor accused of health care fraud

BY BRIELLE CONWELL

Daily Herald correspondent

A Libertyville chiropractor is accused of billing am insurance company for nonexistent services.

Seung Han Lim, 40, who lives in Lincolnshire, has been indicted on 14 counts of health care fraud, with each count punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison upon conviction, according to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Lim owned and operated Movement Health and Rehab, also known as Motu Chiropractic and Motu Chiromassage, in Libertyville.

Authorities allege he submitted fraudulent claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois from 2016 to 2019.

Some of Lim's fraudulent claims were for services provided when neither Lim nor the patient was in the state, prosecutors allege.

Other claims Lim submitted were for services provided to his own family members by another chiropractor, even though Lim knew these claims to be false, according to the news release.

He also prepared false patient records and documents when Blue Cross Blue Shield attempted to audit his claims, the news release said.

In total, Lim and his clinic fraudulently obtained at least $430,000 from the insurance company, the indictment said.