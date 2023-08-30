Lake County might hire opioid program coordinator

This vial contains 2 milligrams of fentanyl, enough to kill someone who ingests it. Associated Press/2016

Lake County might hire an opioid program coordinator and implement an education program in schools in advance of a new state law, among other initiatives being pursued with its share of a national settlement.

The county will receive an estimated $3.9 million over 18 years to be used for opioid remediation. That includes care, treatment, programs or expenditures to address the misuse and abuse of opioid products and treat related disorders.

To date, the county has received the first five years of payments or more than $1.55 million. In February, the state's attorneys office, regional office of education, health department and others began evaluating options to use the funds.

The recommendations are to hire an opioid program coordinator at $70,090 plus benefits and allocate $46,000 for an opioid education program to be conducted by the regional office of education. They are being reviewed by county board committees with a full board vote expected Sept. 12.

According to the Lake County coroner's office, 93 of 127 total overdoses in 2021 and 105 of 131 overdoses in 2022 were attributable to opioids. However, the number of overdoses solely from fentanyl was seven in 2021, 16 in 2022 and 27 in the first four months of 2023.

"It's heartbreaking to see every year we have more opioid-related deaths than we did the previous year," said county board member Paras Parekh, chair of the board's health and community services committee, which advanced the recommendations Tuesday.

The opioid program coordinator would oversee Lake County's substance use-related activities, funding and services; develop a grant process for agencies and service providers working "on the ground" with individuals and families; identify limitations and find ways to increase prevention, care and support countywide; enhance court-related "deflection and diversion" initiatives; and, enhance education regarding substance abuse and treatment options.

A new state law requires the state board of education to develop improved mandated K-12 health education standards in collaboration with several agencies by July 1, 2024.

Those should be "reality-based, safety-focused and evidence-based" to reduce substance use risk factors and promote protection, according a synopsis of the law.

In Lake County, training school employees to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, as well as presentations and fairs are among the initiatives. The goal is to provide lessons, resources and plans by January to allow for successful implementation of the state law for the 2024-25 school year.

"We thought this would be a good jump-start," Lake County Regional Superintendent Michael Karner said.