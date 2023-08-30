Huntley church holding drive-through food drive Sept. 2

Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church in Huntley will hold its "Labor of Love" drive-through food drive to benefit Grafton Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the church, 10805 Main St.

Volunteers will be on hand in the parking lot to provide any assistance with the food collection.

Items most in need include: cleaning supplies; personal care items such as bars of soap and deodorant; baking supplies; condiments; pasta and pasta sauce; peanut butter; and boxes of macaroni and cheese.

Monetary donations also are welcome. With every $1 donation, the pantry can purchase an equivalent of $8 for food to help those in need. Checks should be made payable to Grafton Food Pantry.

Visit www.sotp.org for more information.