Huntley church holding drive-through food drive Sept. 2
Updated 8/30/2023 2:50 PM
Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church in Huntley will hold its "Labor of Love" drive-through food drive to benefit Grafton Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the church, 10805 Main St.
Volunteers will be on hand in the parking lot to provide any assistance with the food collection.
Items most in need include: cleaning supplies; personal care items such as bars of soap and deodorant; baking supplies; condiments; pasta and pasta sauce; peanut butter; and boxes of macaroni and cheese.
Monetary donations also are welcome. With every $1 donation, the pantry can purchase an equivalent of $8 for food to help those in need. Checks should be made payable to Grafton Food Pantry.
Visit www.sotp.org for more information.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.