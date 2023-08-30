Hanover Park firefighter hurt battling garage blaze

One firefighter suffered minor injuries fighting a blaze in a residential garage late Tuesday in Hanover Park.

Firefighters were called to the single-family, split-level house on the 6900 block of Pine Tree Street just before 8:30 p.m. They arrived minutes later and encountered heavy smoke in the home and fire in the garage, authorities said.

No injuries were reported to the residents of the home, who had escaped before firefighters arrived.

The injured firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

The house was deemed uninhabitable and the residents were able to find housing elsewhere for the night, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.