Elk Grove Village wants residents to choose name for gateway redevelopment

Wingspan Development Group plans a mixed-use redevelopment of Elk Grove Woods Plaza at Arlington Heights and Higgins roads in Elk Grove Village. Now the village is holding a contest for residents to name the new development. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village is holding a contest to name the new mixed-use development planned for the gateway entrance to town at Arlington Heights and Higgins roads.

The village purchased the 10-acre Elk Grove Woods Plaza on the southeast corner and plans to sell the property to Mount Prospect-based Wingspan Development Group. Wingspan has proposed a mix of apartments, townhouses, retail buildings and a pedestrian bridge over Arlington Heights Road to Busse Woods.

Under the proposal, existing businesses Jarosch Bakery, Tensuke Market and Vini's Pizza will move to a new 26,000-square-foot retail building along Higgins Road. V V Nails, 7-Mile Cycles, Subway and three other retailers would have space in a separate 20,000-square-foot building at the corner of Higgins and Arlington Heights roads.

A 5-story, 267-unit apartment building with 9,500 square feet of retail space is proposed along Arlington Heights Road. Two 3-story townhouse buildings of 16 units would border the east side of the site.

The project was to have broken ground as soon as this fall, but the timeline has been pushed into next year, village leaders said recently.

Entries for the naming contest can be submitted online at elkgrove.org/contest until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Once the submission period closes, the village board will review all submissions and select their favorites. Residents who submit the top entries will receive a gift card.

Participation is limited to Elk Grove Village residents, and one submission is permitted per residential address. The village reserves the right to modify entries or not use an entry at its discretion.

For more information, contact the village manager's office at (847) 357-4010.