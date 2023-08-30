Elgin church hosts all-you-can-eat dinner Sept. 2
Updated 8/30/2023 10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church in Elgin invites the community to an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The dinner will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 216 E. Highland Ave.
Advance tickets are available via www.fumcelgin.org. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for those ages 5 to 12, and free for children under age 5.
