Dundee Crown High School on lockdown following possible shooting

A large police presence remains at Dundee-Crown High School following the report of a possible shooting near the school in Carpentersville.

Village President John Skillman said police responded to the high school around 9 a.m. District officials said the high school was placed on a full lockdown as a "precautionary measure."

"Please know, there is no incident occurring inside our outside the building," Community Unit Community Unit District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin wrote in an update to parents. "All students and staff are safe and under district and building supervision. The lockdown was instituted as a precautionary measure."

Skillman said police were called for a report of a possible shooting near the school. Skillman, whose brother is a teacher at Dundee-Crown High School, said the school was on a regular delayed start Wednesday.

Carpentersville police activated a full mutual aid response and shut down access to the school and parking lot, Skillman said.

"Walkers, bike riders and families dropping off students at Dundee-Crown this morning are advised to await the direction the building administration until we communicate that the lockdown has been lifted," Harkin wrote in a statement to parents. "Students who take bus transportation must remain in their bus until the lockdown has been called of."

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said surrounding police, fire and medical teams were at the school to assist as needed.