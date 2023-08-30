Couple suspected of stealing large amounts of allergy meds in Naperville

Ionel Tomescu, 30, and Miclescu Lovenza, 26, both of the 7700 block of Grand Avenue in Elmwood Park, are charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of retail theft, and one count of endangering a child, according to a police news release issued Wednesday.

Officers responded to a business on the 1300 block of South Rt. 59 about 7 p.m. Tuesday, in response to a report of a theft in progress. Store employees pointed the two suspects out to police, according to the news release. Tomescu and Lovenza are suspected of stealing medication from the same store last week, police said.

The drugs were worth just under $4,000, police said.