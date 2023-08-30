Chicago man charged in Arlington Heights burglary

A Chicago man was arrested after Arlington Heights police responded Wednesday morning to a 911 call reporting that an unauthorized person had entered a locked condo building lobby overnight.

Dartanyel Langston, 32, of the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue has been charged with felony burglary, according to a news release from Arlington Heights police.

The burglary occurred on the 0-100 block of South Evergreen Street.

A security system recorded Langston entering about 4 a.m. while wearing a black mask, police said. He sat at an office desk, removed several items from the drawers and put them in his backpack and pockets, police said.

Another 911 call came in just after 7:30 a.m. about a suspicious person with a black face mask, backpack and bicycle who was pulling on doors to closed businesses on the 200 block of East Golf Road. Langston was arrested there, and police found him with items that were stolen from the condo lobby, according to the news release.

Langston is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. today in Rolling Meadows.