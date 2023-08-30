 

Blue supermoon doesn't disappoint: A few views from the suburbs

  • The blue supermoon rises Wednesday above the trees at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

      The blue supermoon rises Wednesday above the trees at Peck Farm Park in Geneva. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

  • Flowers are silhouetted in front of the blue supermoon Wednesday as it rises above the trees at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

      Flowers are silhouetted in front of the blue supermoon Wednesday as it rises above the trees at Peck Farm Park in Geneva. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

  • A jet flys in front of the blue supermoon from a St. Charles perspective on Wednesday night.

      A jet flys in front of the blue supermoon from a St. Charles perspective on Wednesday night. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A jet from O'Hare International Airport passes in front of the blue supermoon on Wednesday.

      A jet from O'Hare International Airport passes in front of the blue supermoon on Wednesday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The blue supermoon makes an appearance over the St. Charles North High School scoreboard on Wednesday night as the boys soccer team takes on West Chicago.

      The blue supermoon makes an appearance over the St. Charles North High School scoreboard on Wednesday night as the boys soccer team takes on West Chicago. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/31/2023 12:11 AM

The second full moon of August rose Wednesday night, making for a spectacular sight in the suburbs.

Wednesday's blue moon also was a supermoon, which means that it was at the perigee of its elliptical orbit -- about 18,000 miles closer to Earth than average.

 

You won't get another chance to see a super blue moon until Jan. 31, 2037. If you are around to see that, you also will be treated to a partial lunar eclipse.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 