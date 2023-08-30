Blue supermoon doesn't disappoint: A few views from the suburbs
Updated 8/31/2023 12:11 AM
The second full moon of August rose Wednesday night, making for a spectacular sight in the suburbs.
Wednesday's blue moon also was a supermoon, which means that it was at the perigee of its elliptical orbit -- about 18,000 miles closer to Earth than average.
You won't get another chance to see a super blue moon until Jan. 31, 2037. If you are around to see that, you also will be treated to a partial lunar eclipse.
