Manhunt on for robbery suspect in Western suburbs
Updated 8/30/2023 7:05 PM
BY BRIELLE CONWELL
Daily Herald Correspondent
A large police search is underway for a robbery suspect in the Western suburbs.
Lombard police told ABC 7 Chicago that people who committed an armed robbery in Bensenville crashed their gray minivan on eastbound St. Charles Road near Westmore-Meyers Road.
One person was arrested shortly after 6 p.m., ABC 7 reported
Another suspect is still at large. Authorities described him as a Black man with dreadlocks who was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, according to a village Facebook post.
The crash occurred near the Metra tracks, causing delays on the Union Pacific West Line.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the armed robbery should call 9111 immediately.
