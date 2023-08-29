Why Graceland Avenue in downtown Des Plaines will remain closed a bit longer

A segment of a street in downtown Des Plaines will remain closed to traffic longer than originally estimated as railroad crossing repairs continue.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Union Pacific Railroad are working on Graceland Avenue between Miner Street and Ellinwood Avenue. Des Plaines is installing a new water main under the tracks there, too.

The work began in mid-August. It was supposed to end by Thursday, but officials on Monday announced the closure will continue through Sept. 8.

Signs for a detour route are posted.