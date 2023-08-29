Why chickens could be coming to backyards in Mundelein in 2024

Chickens peck around for some food in their home in Andy Atwell's Barrington backyard. Daily Herald File Photo

Mundelein residents will be allowed to keep chickens in backyard coops starting next year.

But there are limits to the policy, which was approved by the village board Monday night.

For example, annual licenses that cost $100 and expire each Dec. 31 are required. Only 20 will be available.

Additionally, roosters are prohibited. That's a standard noise-reducing rule for suburbs that allow egg-producing hens to be kept at homes.

Also, chickens only are allowed on single-family properties that are at least 6,000 square feet in size.

Properties up to 7,999 square feet can have two chickens; properties between 8,000 square feet and 9,999 square feet can have up to four chickens; and properties at least 10,000 square feet can have up to six chickens.

Selling eggs or meat is prohibited, as is breeding or slaughtering chickens or making for commercial purposes, among other activities.

Trustees publicly debated and tweaked the proposal twice in recent months.

The board approved the rules with a 4-2 vote. Trustees Tim Wilson and Daniel Juarez opposed the plan without comment.

Village Administrator Eric Guenther said his staff now will create an application process that should be ready for the new year.

Des Plaines, Wheeling, Elgin, Lombard and Wauconda are among the other communities allowing people to keep chickens in coops at home. Rules vary from town to town.