Whiffle ball tournament to raise funds for Bennet Taft Memorial Scholarship

The BT8 Foundation is hosting the first Bennet Taft Memorial Wiffle Ball Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 3.

All proceeds will be allocated to Bennet Taft Memorial Scholarship. Bennet, who died in February at age 13, loved playing catcher for the Longshots Baseball travel team, was a die-hard Ohio State fan, and he dreamed of one day going to Vanderbilt University on a baseball scholarship.

The tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at F.E. Peacock Park, 316 E. Bryn Mawr Ave. in Itasca. The divisions will be: first to fifth grade; sixth to eighth grade; and ninth grade to adult.

The rain date will be Monday, Sept. 4.

Join them and support your favorite team while enjoying a day filled with Wiffle ball, food, drinks, raffles, and more. Visit www.instagram.com/bennettaft8/ for more information.