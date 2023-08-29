TV news crew robbed at gunpoint in Chicago

Members of a Univision Chicago TV news crew were robbed at gunpoint early Monday in West Town as they were reporting on a recent rash of armed robberies.

The reporter and photographer were filming shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when three men wearing ski masks exited two cars and approached them displaying firearms, according to the news outlet and Chicago police.

The thieves demanded money from the two men, then went through their SUV and stole a camera, two bags containing equipment and a backpack belonging to the photographer, according to the station.

"Gratefully, the crew is safe," Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago, said in an email to the Sun-Times.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.