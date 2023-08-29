Lake Zurich police hosting free child seat safety check Saturday
Updated 8/29/2023 3:13 PM
The Lake Zurich Police Department will hold a free child safety seat check from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in the parking lot of Kohl's store, 795 N. Rand Road in Lake Zurich.
The department's certified child passenger safety technician will check your seat and walk you through the proper installation of the seat in your vehicle.
No appointment is needed and the event is open to both residents and nonresidents of Lake Zurich.
Article Comments
