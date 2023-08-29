Aurora requests state grant for Garfield Park renovations

Aurora is seeking a state grant to bring new amenities to Garfield Park on Sheffer Road.

City officials aim to improve the park's western section from Sheridan Street to the existing baseball fields on the east. Proposed improvements include a new playground, a new splash pad, new street soccer pitches, new pickleball courts, native plantings and a new parking lot with rain gardens and electric vehicle charging stations.

The city is applying for an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD, grant to partially fund the project.

As part of the grant requirements, the city is asking for public feedback on concept plans. Comments may be sent to the City of Aurora, Attn: Trevor Dick, Director of Development Strategy, at dickt@aurora.il.us.

A survey also is available at aurora-il.org/2517/Garfield-Park-Renovation.