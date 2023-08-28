Why Arndt Park pool in Des Plaines won't be ready until May 2024

The public swimming pool being built at Arndt Park in Des Plaines won't open this year as originally planned, Des Plaines Park District officials announced.

Memorial Day weekend 2024 now is the target, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

Completion of the $8.5 million renovation at the park, 1990 White St., has been delayed because of supply chain and labor force issues, officials said.

As sections of the renovated park are completed, they'll open to the public.