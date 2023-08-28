Recent Seigle Foundation grants bring giving to over $1 million

The Seigle Foundation recently surpassed $1 million in grants awarded in the Elgin and Dundee area since its formation in 2021 after a recent announcement of awards totaling $283,800 to ten local nonprofits.

Alignment Collaborative for Education, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dundee Township, Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley, Elgin Partnership for Early Learning, Family Service Association of Greater Elgin Area, Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project, Kids Above All Illinois, Summit School, The Literacy Connection, and U-46 Educational Foundation were the recipients of gifts from the most recent grant cycle.

Founded by Mark and Robin Seigle, the Seigle Foundation focuses on funding organizations involved in housing, food, education and the arts.