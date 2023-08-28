Naperville Park District hosting Wonderful World of Wheels

The Naperville Park District is hosting the 24th annual Wonderful World of Wheels event next month.

Young children and their families are invited to see, touch and experience community vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars, park maintenance and public works trucks, and more.

The free event, presented by Woody Buick GMC, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Fort Hill Activity Center parking lot, 20 Fort Hill Drive.