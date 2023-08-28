 

Lincolnshire junior high evacuated, searched after bomb threat left on voice mail

  • Daniel Wright Junior High in Lincolnshire was evacuated and searched Monday morning after a bomb threat was left on the school's voice mail.

      Daniel Wright Junior High in Lincolnshire was evacuated and searched Monday morning after a bomb threat was left on the school's voice mail.

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/28/2023 10:37 AM

Officials evacuated and searched Daniel Wright Junior High School in Lincolnshire this morning after the school received a voice mail saying there was a bomb in the building.

School officials said the recorded message was left at 7:34 p.m. Sunday on the school's attendance voicemail line and first heard at 7:30 a.m. today.

 

Lincolnshire-Prairie View View District 103 administrators immediately evacuated the building at 1370 Riverwoods Road and notified Lincolnshire police. Students who arrived at school were taken to a secure off-site location, according to school officials.

Police and the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District are searching the school and surrounding property with a bomb-sniffing dog, officials said.

There were no threats to District 103's other schools, Laura B. Sprague and Half Day, which are operating normally.

Parents will be notified as soon as more information is available, officials said.

