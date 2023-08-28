Judge rejects bid to dismiss charges against father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect

Robert E. Crimo Jr. walks from the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan after a court appearance earlier this year. On Monday, a judge rejected Crimo Jr.'s request he dismiss seven reckless conduct charges against him. He's now scheduled to face trial Nov. 6. Associated Press/January 2023

A Lake County judge today rejected arguments that he should dismiss criminal charges against the father of the man accused of carrying out the mass shooting at Highland Park's Independence Day parade last year.

The decision means Robert Crimo Jr. remains on track to face trial in November on seven counts of reckless conduct -- one count for each person killed in the shooting.

The charges allege Crimo Jr. helped his then 19-year-old son obtain a firearm owners identification card in 2019, despite the teen's troubled past.

Authorities say the FOID card allowed the teen to purchase a military-style rifle he's alleged to have used to kill seven people and wound dozens more at the Highland Park parade. The son, now 22, is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery in a separate proceeding.

Earlier this month, Crimo Jr.'s lawyers asked Lake County Judge George Strickland to throw out the case against him, arguing that the reckless conduct statute used to charge him is unconstitutionally overbroad and vague.

Crimo Jr. is now scheduled to have a bench trial before Strickland beginning Nov. 6. If found guilty, he could face a maximum of three years in prison, though probation also is possible.

His son has pleaded not guilty to the 117 criminal charges against him. He's being held without bail in the Lake County jail and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 11 for a case management conference.