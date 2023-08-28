How to help Libertyville High School students with Butler Lake shoreline restoration

Students at Libertyville High School are seeking community help to plant more than 6,000 native plants along the south shoreline of Butler Lake.

Volunteers are asked to help rake large wood chunks from the planting area at "Rake the Lake" from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 2. On Thursday, Sept. 14, volunteers are needed from 4 to 7 p.m. to supervise, instruct and assist small groups of students with planting.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/2fxwxvd4 for location, parking and other information.

The events mark the culmination of a yearlong, student-led effort to remove invasive plants and restore the shoreline as a habitat for pollinators and birds.