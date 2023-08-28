 

All-clear issued for Lincolnshire junior high after bomb threat

  • Daniel Wright Junior High in Lincolnshire was evacuated and searched Monday morning after a bomb threat was left on the school's voice mail. The building was cleared for students and staff to return Tuesday.

Updated 8/28/2023 3:09 PM

Daniel Wright Junior High School in Lincolnshire was cleared of any threats Monday afternoon, several hours after students and staff were evacuated because of a bomb threat.

School was canceled for the day but the building is safe for students and staff to return Tuesday, according to Lincolnshire-Prairie District 103.

 

A message left Sunday evening on the school's attendance voice mail saying there was a bomb in the building was first heard at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the district.

School administrators immediately evacuated the building at 1370 Riverwoods Road and notified Lincolnshire police. Students who arrived at school were taken to a secure off-site location, according to school officials.

A bomb-sniffing dog was used to search the school and surrounding property. Parents received the all clear about 2 p.m.

There were no threats to District 103's other schools, Laura B. Sprague and Half Day, which operated normally.

Superintendent Scott Warren told parents he was "incredibly grateful" for the support.

"Your understanding, cooperation and resilience have been truly commendable and I want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude," he wrote in a message to parents.

"Your quick response, patience and trust in District 103's efforts enabled us to uphold a secure environment and reunify you with your child," he added.

School counselors, social workers and psychologists are available if needed, he said.

