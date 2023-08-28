2 charged with shooting man to death in Elgin

A previous version gave an incorrect age for Amarion Hayes-Garcia.

Two people have been charged with shooting a man to death in June in Elgin.

Bail was set Sunday at $1.5 million apiece for Tyson Crawford and Amarion Hayes-Garcia.

They are both charged with first-degree murder for the June 25 death of Rayquan Smith, 22.

Smith died of a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.

Elgin police were called at 1:04 a.m. June 25 to the 200 block of South Aldine Street. At the time, police said the incident appeared to be isolated, with no threat to the community.

Crawford, 21, lives in the 1100 block of Fleetwood Drive, Elgin.

Hayes-Garcia, 18, lives in the 1600 block of Allison Drive, Elgin.

Besides first-degree murder, the two are charged with armed violence, aggravated discharge of a weapon toward and occupied building, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a person or an occupied vehicle, and criminal damage to property.

To be freed pretrial Hayes-Garcia and Crawford would need to post $150,000 bond. The bond-call judge also ordered them not to have contact with any street gang members. Their next court date is Sept. 1.