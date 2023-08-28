16 years in prison for man who shot woman during a robbery in Elgin

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to several weapons crimes, including shooting a woman in Elgin.

Kayshaune T. Steele, 22, of the 4900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, pleaded guilty on July 25 to aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Steele is also called Keyshaune in some police, court and state corrections department records.

According to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office, Steele was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Elgin police on Feb. 19, 2019. He had a loaded Ruger .22-caliber rifle that was not in a case. That resulted in the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.

The other charges were related to a March 13, 2020, incident in Elgin. Authorities said Steele walked up to the passenger side of a vehicle in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the 200 block of College Street.

The victims had parked to eat their food. Steele held up a handgun; the front-seat passenger crawled into the back seat, Steele got in, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded she give him her purse. When he didn't find anything valuable in the purse, he shot her in the right hip. The driver then got out, came around the vehicle and reached for Steele's gun. The gun went off, and Steele ran off.

On the second day of his trial on the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge, Steele pleaded guilty to both incidents.

The sentence was 15 years for the 2020 crime and one year for the 2019 crime, to be served consecutively.

He must serve at least 85% of the 15-year sentence before being eligible for parole.