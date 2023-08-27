No bond for man accused firing shots in Elmhurst road rage case

A Chicago man was ordered held without bond Sunday on charges he fired a gun into the car of another driver during a case of road rage along Interstate 290 in Elmhurst, DuPage County prosecutors said.

Gregory Johnson, 42, of the 300 block of North Mayfield, faces charges of armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm stemming from the altercation, which took place about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on I-290 near North Avenue, authorities say.

According to the DuPage County state's attorney's office, Johnson was behind the wheel of a Honda Odyssey minivan that was tailgating a Nissan Sentra when the car's driver "brake-checked," or suddenly hit the brakes.

For the next four to five miles, authorities said, Johnson stalked the other driver, at one point pulling alongside and showing him a handgun. After seeing the gun, prosecutors said, the second driver pulled off the interstate, but Johnson followed and rear-ended the Sentra.

Authorities said Johnson then covered his face with a ski mask, pulled up along the passenger side of the victim's car and fired approximately eight shots into the Sentra. Three bullet marks were found on the passenger side near the rear of the vehicle, while two fragments were recovered from the front passenger side floorboard and trunk area, prosecutors said.

Johnson was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in Berkeley, authorities said.

"The type of violent behavior alleged against Mr. Johnson placed numerous innocent motorists at risk and will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Sunday. "We are all extremely thankful that no one was injured, or worse, as a result of Mr. Johnson's alleged actions."

It is the second road-rage shooting reported in DuPage County last week. On Thursday, authorities allege, Antonio Garcia-Dealba, 52, of Willowbrook, shot into the car of a woman who had honked at him on Route 83 in Burr Ridge. Garcia-Dealba was ordered held on $600,000 bail while awaiting trial on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

"The worst outcome of a road rage incident is no longer an obscene gesture. Now we're dealing with people pulling out weapons and shooting at each other on public roadways, surrounded by innocent people. This is unacceptable," Illinois State Police Capt. David Keltner said in a statement Sunday.

Keltner said drivers should call 911 as quickly as possible if they are the victims of road rage.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court before Judge Mia McPherson on Sept. 25.