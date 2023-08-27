 

Aurora mayor announces three alderman finalists

  • The finalists for Aurora's Ward 7 aldermanic seat are, from left, Alex Arroyo, Diana Barajas Gonzalesand Brandon Tolliver.

    The finalists for Aurora's Ward 7 aldermanic seat are, from left, Alex Arroyo, Diana Barajas Gonzalesand Brandon Tolliver. Courtesy of the City of Aurora

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/27/2023 10:17 PM

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin on Sunday announced the three finalists for the city's Ward 7 aldermanic seat, according to a news release.

The three candidates, all from Aurora, are: Alex Arroyo, an East Aurora School Board member; Diana Barajas Gonzales, an entrepreneur and victim-rights advocate; and Brandon Tolliver, an insurance underwriter.

 

Irvin will make his final recommendation to the Aurora City Council before a Sept. 5 vote at a special meeting. The full city council must approve the new alderman.

The Ward 7 seat became vacant after the death of Alderwoman Scheketa Hart-Burns on June 19.

