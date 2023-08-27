Aurora mayor announces three alderman finalists

The finalists for Aurora's Ward 7 aldermanic seat are, from left, Alex Arroyo, Diana Barajas Gonzalesand Brandon Tolliver. Courtesy of the City of Aurora

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin on Sunday announced the three finalists for the city's Ward 7 aldermanic seat, according to a news release.

The three candidates, all from Aurora, are: Alex Arroyo, an East Aurora School Board member; Diana Barajas Gonzales, an entrepreneur and victim-rights advocate; and Brandon Tolliver, an insurance underwriter.

Irvin will make his final recommendation to the Aurora City Council before a Sept. 5 vote at a special meeting. The full city council must approve the new alderman.

The Ward 7 seat became vacant after the death of Alderwoman Scheketa Hart-Burns on June 19.