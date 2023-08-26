Truck crash kills man, closes road at rush-hour

Elk Grove Village police area investigating a fatal crash between a pickup and a tractor-trailer truck in an industrial area late Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Devon Avenue and Nicholas Boulevard.

A 2000 Freightliner truck tractor/semi-trailer was traveling west on Devon and a 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup was heading south on Nicholas when they impacted, Deputy Police Chief Christopher Torres said.

The Toyota driver died at the crash scene and the Freightliner driver declined medical treatment.

Police could not disclose the identify of the man who died as of early Saturday afternoon, however, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified him as Ricardo Gonzalez Jr., 25, of Des Plaines.

No arrests or citations have been made.

The collision closed Devon Avenue in both directions between Busse and Elmhurst roads through 2:30 a.m. Saturday.