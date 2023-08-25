Portions of Virgil Gilman Trail to be closed starting Aug. 28

Construction is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 28 on improvements to the Virgil Gilman Trail at Montgomery Road in Montgomery, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation.

The work will include the installation of new rectangular rapid-flashing beacons with pedestrian push buttons and realigning the trail crossing to a 90-degree angle.

Other improvements include a relocated parking lot, curb installation, advanced pavement markings, new signage and landscape restoration.

The anticipated completion date of the project is Sept. 30, weather permitting.

The road will remain open during construction. However, the Virgil Gilman Trail will be closed between Jackson and South Union streets.

Pedestrians should avoid this area during construction. Work hours will be primarily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the area.

Visit the KDOT Traffic Advisories webpage for more information on road closures, detours, and projects.