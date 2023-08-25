 

Portions of Virgil Gilman Trail to be closed starting Aug. 28

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/25/2023 7:21 PM

Construction is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 28 on improvements to the Virgil Gilman Trail at Montgomery Road in Montgomery, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation.

The work will include the installation of new rectangular rapid-flashing beacons with pedestrian push buttons and realigning the trail crossing to a 90-degree angle.

 

Other improvements include a relocated parking lot, curb installation, advanced pavement markings, new signage and landscape restoration.

The anticipated completion date of the project is Sept. 30, weather permitting.

The road will remain open during construction. However, the Virgil Gilman Trail will be closed between Jackson and South Union streets.

Pedestrians should avoid this area during construction. Work hours will be primarily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the area.

Visit the KDOT Traffic Advisories webpage for more information on road closures, detours, and projects.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 