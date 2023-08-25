Landscaping with native plants

Landscaping with native plants is the topic of the Lake To Prairie Wild Ones meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5 at Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. Dave Neu, Wild Ones national board director and owner of NatureSpaceLLC, will discuss why native plants are beneficial, how to evaluate site conditions, and creating landscape designs in harmony with nature. Neu has a bachelor's degree in wildlife management, biology and resource management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and is a Master Gardner. The presentation is in person but also available via Zoom. Visit events at fremontlibrary.org/ to register.