Lake County property transfers for July 11-27, 2023

Antioch

$630,000; 1163 Mystic Cove, Antioch; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Robert S Winters to Thomas B Walker

$610,000; 40654 N Grand Ave., Antioch; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Bruce Knutsen to Richard Paul Hobday

$450,000; 1791 Overview Circle, Antioch; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Bradley A Schmidt to Jennifer M Gussarson

$362,000; 149 Zelinger Lane, Antioch; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Frank J Olk Jr to Scott Cline

$360,000; 934 Harvest Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 13, 2023, by George E Zasadil III to Patrick M Wenzel

$350,000; 71 W Old Mill Trail, Antioch; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Joel Matthews to Forrest Mccain Jr

$332,000; 1209 Jerome Court, Antioch; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Veronica Lynn Brittenum to Gina Wennersten

$307,000; 326 Oakhill Court, Antioch; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Carolyn M Lauschke to Alexander J Caccamo

$290,000; 688 Hillside Ave., Antioch; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Joe Buchanan Jr to Anthony Carroo

$250,000; 110 Cheri Lane, Antioch; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Luke Ward to Cassandra J Miller

$230,000; 1056 Spafford St., Antioch; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Daniel L Sutton to Nicholas Lienhardt

$223,000; 40352 N Margaret St., Antioch; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Nicholas M Pesek to Alycia Johnson

$200,000; 40504 N Sunset Court, Antioch; Sold on July 13, 2023, by John E Wolf to Sarah M Stack

$180,000; 415 Joren Trail, Antioch; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Tiffany Sutter to Barbara Gliniewicz

$162,000; 42176 N 7th Ave., Antioch; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Victor Merano to Wieslaw Bednarz

$65,000; 42310 N Woodbine Ave., Antioch; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Gustavo Chavez

Beach Park

$360,000; 39343 N Evergreen Ave., Beach Park; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Alejos Lopez Villalobos to Joseph Wesley Ford

$260,000; 37608 N Sheridan Road, Beach Park; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Rafael Ayala to Rafael Contreras

$230,000; 39102 Welsh Lane, Beach Park; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Paige Czaplicki to Edgar G Tellez

$199,000; 37832 N Harper Road, Beach Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Roberto C Montoya to Luis Hernandez Ibarra

$198,000; 10290 W Waldo Ave., Beach Park; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Martha M Miller to Kaitlyn Gajda

$197,000; 39733 N Paris Dr Unit 471-4, Beach Park; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Pedro Alejandra Martinez Lopez

Deerfield

$745,000; 1184 Robbie Court, Deerfield; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Xia Trust to Blerta Hasimi

$676,500; 735 Sunset Court, Deerfield; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Marks Trust to Albert Cheris

$554,000; 1248 Hackberry Road, Deerfield; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Daniel Todd Schneider to Robert Dixon Jr

$535,000; 1330 Sprucewood Lane, Deerfield; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Cindy M Zywicki to Elliott G Katz

$532,000; 740 Carlisle Ave., Deerfield; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Brian L Browdy to Joseph Falender

$470,000; 950 Brookside Lane, Deerfield; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Andrew L Rane to Jeffrey A Smagley

$460,000; 526 S Commons Court, Deerfield; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Andrea Levitt to Rachel C Steiner

$450,000; 502 S Commons Court, Deerfield; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Perlman Trust to Jojo Properties LLC

$450,000; 1245 Rosewood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Arthur F Seymour to Joseph P Seymour

$415,000; 1344 Hazel Ave., Deerfield; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Alvin H Benz to Emily Fawcett

$225,000; 381 Kelburn Rd Unit 211, Deerfield; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Garrett Kelly to Roni B Rosenzweig

$215,000; 352 Kelburn Rd Unit 326, Deerfield; Sold on July 19, 2023, by James M Hunt to Grandview Capital LLC

$174,000; 1015 Deerfield Rd Unit 131, Deerfield; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Fourkat Rassoulov to Laverne Zimmerman

Fox Lake

$565,000; 174 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Kenneth M Royce to Angie Thorn

$300,000; 16 Elm Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on July 11, 2023, by C J W Development Co to Gregory Wayne Sall

$257,000; 6946 Brightwater Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Julie C Ciborowski to Raymond Martin

$240,000; 1034 Fairway Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jason Hernandez to Isabel Adkisson

$190,000; 653 Windsor Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Karen Donovan to Nicole Becker

$175,000; 26 S York St., Fox Lake; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Alex Zawistowski to Neal David Schapman

$171,000; 7407 Chevy Chase Ct Unit 39, Fox Lake; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Joan M Nicholas to Richard Didomenico

$170,000; 191 Howard Ct Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Maria Reichstadt to Gayle Soulides

$86,000; 48 Oak Hill Colony Unit 11, Fox Lake; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Michael Palmer Morris to Dreni Nishevci

$80,000; 57 Vail Colony Unit 9, Fox Lake; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Christopher L Lacour to Stephen Ryan Kaminscky

$80,000; 34 Montego Colony Unit 2, Fox Lake; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Dorland Henderson Ii

$79,500; 33 Montego Colony Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Michael Doerner to Nathan Griffiths

Grayslake

$580,000; 1202 Prairie Trail, Grayslake; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Jake Hurcombe to Susan Smith

$471,000; 34069 N South Circle Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Gregory Flynn to Santosh Nair

$468,000; 1705 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on July 18, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Charles Shaher Askar

$465,000; 32639 N Forest Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Gabriel Salgado to Vladimir Pavlovic

$450,000; 346 Clarewood Circle, Grayslake; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Eric Roberts to Harsimran Mullen

$420,000; 18469 W Springwood Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Junn H Han to Meghan Tisch

$400,000; 502 West Trl N, Grayslake; Sold on July 18, 2023, by T Judson Revelle to Christopher Dean Schaefer

$393,000; 1622 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Adeel Khan

$360,500; 222 Lexington Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Shante M Powell Morris to Sheeba Thallury

$356,000; 1430 Lawn Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Nathan Koehn to Adam James Watson

$340,000; 305 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Derek Thomas Massing to Sankara Sal Kumar Samudrala

$306,000; 596 Roosevelt Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Brad Nelson to Jesse Flores

$290,000; 328 Stevens Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Aaron Tobias Swain to Nicholas J Sloan

$265,000; 210 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Priam Enriquez to Richard Murphy

$220,000; 227 Heather Ave., Grayslake; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Eagle Real Estate Investments to Humberto Reyes

$215,000; 393 S Lake St., Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Reginald Van Scruggs Sr

$59,000; 33453 N Evergreen Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Christine Peters to Excel Home Builders LLC

Gurnee

$592,500; 7022 Bennington Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Megan Pruitt to John P Michel

$545,000; 7404 Brentwood Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Bradley A Schmidt

$528,000; 7446 Clarewood Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Anthony E Stephens to Dalia Vaisaite

$525,000; 618 Sunnyside Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Guoliang Cao to Kunj A Modi

$515,000; 625 Lexington Sq W, Gurnee; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Charles E Smith to Peter Mysliwiec

$495,000; 33868 N Summerfields Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 12, 2023, by James L Shaffer to Kurt L Wachholder

$420,000; 80 Foxboro Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Highwood Builder Group LLC to Anthony Lamont Jones

$395,000; 6959 Bentley Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Michael J Palasiewicz

$395,000; 269 Concord Square, Gurnee; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Brooke M Hild to Craig Williammee

$370,000; 705 Owl Creek Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Mark Watston to Kim Bruby

$351,000; 4131 Lake Park Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Marsh Trust to Ahmat Ramcharan

$350,000; 1030 Charles Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Michal M Sniadala to Brian K Spriggs

$327,000; 283 Jennifer Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Santowski Trust to Zachary Gentle

$295,000; 3514 Keith Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Huy Tan Nguyen to Afi Hanou Yvette Ahiale

$255,000; 223 Wellington Circle, Gurnee; Sold on July 17, 2023, by T J Homes LLC to Himanshu Patel

$252,000; 5909 Delaware Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Judith Barager Kemper to Leovigildo Servanez Maglantay

$231,000; 150 Wellington Circle, Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Thomas E Heinze to Carl T Buettgen

$210,000; 34092 N White Oak Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Nicholas A Shereos to Rose Daly Bosque

$197,000; 34118 N White Oak Ln Unit 36C, Gurnee; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Pixel Revolution LLC to Michael Conradi

$195,000; 3832 Dorchester Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Robert J Neuendank to Canbe Real Estate LLC

$185,000; 623 Dunham Road, Gurnee; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Red Wolf Investments LLC to Siobhan E Reynolds

$183,000; 1358 Stratford Dr Unit 13-C-2, Gurnee; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Standard Corp to Emilee Gossell

Hainesville

$360,000; 275 N Jubilee Court, Hainesville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Carlos E Cepeda to Alicia Antonio Uriostegui

$347,500; 338 Christine Lane, Hainesville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Francisco Trujillo to Alexander Heldt Jr

$266,000; 362 N Patriot Drive, Hainesville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Sergio Canto to Gerred Brown

Hawthorn Woods

$725,000; 6 Saint John Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Darin V Osmond to Troy Tarr

$645,000; 2 Cooper Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Miriam Villarreal

$460,000; 8 Hickory Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Stearney Trust to Jonathan Jansky

$415,000; 29 Red Tail Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Donald Kaptur to James A Pedroza

Highland Park

$698,000; 564 Broadview Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Haymaker Trust to Zachary Wujcik

$555,000; 603 Hillside Drive, Highland Park; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Mathew E Hoffman to Adam Charles Courtman

$550,000; 632 Burton Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Victoria Weisbart to Donald Mcneill Jr

$527,500; 1818 Sunset Road, Highland Park; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Laura I Lieberman to Allison Gunderson

$420,500; 950 Augusta Way Unit 115, Highland Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Ann Blistein to Lynn Beaubaire Rutstein

$381,500; 3079 Greenwood Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Jeremy Bruch to Ahmed A Zeinelabedin

$321,000; 1576 Grove Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Rennord Trust to Steven Kovar

Highwood

$455,000; 334 North Ave., Highwood; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Catherine Carlo to Matthew A Ferrari

$450,000; 797 Euclid Court, Highwood; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Parenti Trust to Luciano W Parenti

Ingleside

$375,000; 24921 W Crabtree Lane, Ingleside; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Leah Sandri to Theresa Pagliuzza

$300,000; 715 Fossil Drive, Ingleside; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Brian P Keane to Phillip Lefebvre

$280,000; 26078 W Marshall Ave., Ingleside; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Thomas G Sircher Sr to Timothy R Meiselwitz

$275,000; 34782 N Oakside Ave., Ingleside; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Virginia Coull to Anthony Luis Rodriguez

$265,000; 35325 N Shoreline Drive, Ingleside; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Peter Bianchi to Sean Miller

$200,000; 36087 N James Court, Ingleside; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Allison Batcho to Paul Jones

$130,000; 34686 N Long Ave., Ingleside; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Old National Bank to Randy Bresnahan

$95,000; 26878 W Burkhart Lane, Ingleside; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Linda S Willis to Guangyu Ren

$60,000; 26079 W Randich Road, Ingleside; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Karl Smutney

Island Lake

$451,000; 1995 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Keith Pasowicz to Robert S Kroll

$250,000; 27732 N Walnut St., Island Lake; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Christopher M Gasper to Charles Edward Jarmuth III

$245,000; 601 Carriage Hill Court, Island Lake; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Roberta L Nebert to Yvonne Francesca Jablonowski

$239,000; 3614 Brierhill Drive, Island Lake; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Gregory A Jackson to Demitrius Hunter

Kildeer

$682,500; 22585 W Melina St., Kildeer; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Putle Home Co LLC to Vandana Dange

Lake Bluff

$295,000; 101 Pembroke Circle, Lake Bluff; Sold on July 17, 2023, by May Trust to Lei Wang

$285,000; 28555 N Arcadia Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on July 19, 2023, by David M Tiegs to Sonia Vanessa Gonzalez

$190,000; 905 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Gunnar B Soderlind to Karen G Schmid

$185,000; 3243 Stratford Ct Unit 2 E, Lake Bluff; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Tak Kim to Srinivas Kodumuri

Lake Forest

$645,000; 30 Marion Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Stephen G Roemer to Shane Digman

$550,000; 808 E Old Elm Road, Lake Forest; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Andrew S Goodman to Kristopher Nekvinda

$520,000; 70 Niles Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Parker Tortorello

$510,000; 68 W Old Elm Road, Lake Forest; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Scott Friedrich to Lindsey Helene Moss

$415,000; 1230 N Western Ave Unit 108, Lake Forest; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Gillespie Trust to Nancy Considine Clark

$384,500; 1230 N Western Ave Unit 301, Lake Forest; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Valentine Trust to Carmen Speranza

$370,000; 321 Noble Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Simon J Allen to Erica Barrie Garcia

$315,000; 1230 N Western Ave Unit 109, Lake Forest; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Thomas Broome to Dan Hagedorn

$315,000; 119 E Laurel Ave Unit 201, Lake Forest; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Eleanor L Nauman to S & W Royal Investments Inc

$160,000; 1301 N Western Ave Unit B-205, Lake Forest; Sold on July 19, 2023, by 2021 Lfbt R LLC 1301 Western S to Volodymir Sapizhak

Lake Villa

$520,000; 36452 N Yew Tree Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Rama Krishna Kairamkonda to Jason Hernandez

$431,000; 521 Twin Oaks Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Suzanne Hyerdall to Andrew Owen

$400,000; 355 Woodhill Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Hyk Group LLC to Katherina Rachkova

$328,000; 509 Mckenzie Court, Lake Villa; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Christopher P Bajek

$309,000; 36438 N Helen Court, Lake Villa; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Diana M Jimenez to Seth Mccrory

$300,000; 39181 N Poplar St., Lake Villa; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Pablo Castaneda to Gorge J Alvarez

$245,000; 608 Winchester Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Gerald Beronja to Rajesh Sethu

$225,000; 24931 W Lakeview Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 19, 2023, by A & B Weber Trust to David T Christian

$210,000; 37095 N Antonio Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Rafaat M Reffat to Ayman M Reffat

$180,000; 21282 W Danny Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Sidney C Born to Urszula Michalowska

Lake Zurich

$697,500; 504 N Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Barbara O Browning to Mark Miller

$634,000; 528 Carolian Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Sherrie L Drury Trust to Peter I Kim

$480,000; 1177 Stanton Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Robert J Oshgan to Kelly M Strout

$460,500; 203 Foxfire Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sean D Nelson to Pawel P Kras

$438,500; 1504 Coral Reef Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Paige M Pesko to Eugene Slobodetsky

$425,000; 340 Denberry Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Thomas A Little to Diana M Vanstedum

$420,000; 577 Ascot Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Daniel Marquis to Nichole M Roiland

$407,500; 815 Waterford Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Ding Chen to Joanna Barnas

$395,000; 251 Meadow Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Michael F Gallus Jr to Kimberlee Nelson

$365,000; 88 Lakeview Place, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Frank D Hellenthal to Hunter A Standley

$350,000; 586 Cortland Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Alper Mazun to Lisa M Booko

$328,000; 21 Red Haw Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Irene Mac Estate to Taras Hlubotskyi

$318,000; 239 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Tracy L Pearlman to Mv Home Properties LLC

Lakemoor

$440,000; 32201 N Allegheny Way, Lakemoor; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Amjad Naqvi to Justin Brockmann

$300,000; 32747 Innetowne Road, Lakemoor; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Aura D Cimo to Dustin D Jorgensen

$211,000; 31645 Tallgrass Court, Lakemoor; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Jonathan A Meneses to Chanelle Morgan

$50,000; 123 Drydock, Lakemoor; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Marybeth Jahnke to Maria Edwards

Libertyville

$765,000; 1719 Tall Pine Way, Libertyville; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Thomas J Doherty to Sheryl J Kaiser

$595,000; 2360 Steeple Chase Cir W, Libertyville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Darrell J Wells to Brad M Hiller

$578,500; 718 Thomas Court, Libertyville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Junas Trust to Stefanie Mckelvie

$556,500; 214 Pond Ridge Road, Libertyville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Gary D Devroy to Michael T Kleemann

$544,000; 119 Yorktown Court, Libertyville; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Putle Home Co LLC to Charles Smith

$535,000; 1557 Old Barn Circle, Libertyville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Todd Racine to Eric Wolski

$525,000; 249 Nita Lane, Libertyville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jacob Larson

$352,000; 302 Kenloch Ave., Libertyville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Matthew A Carlin to Gonzalo Ariel Brusella

$327,500; 1209 Flamingo Pkwy Unit 7B, Libertyville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Arnold Gopin to Rajib Mandal

$270,000; 17145 W Cunningham Ct Unit 12A, Libertyville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Julie J Mcdowell to Katlyn Kachman

$265,000; 208 Harding Ave., Libertyville; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Sura Duangpetch to Manocha Nakanant

$203,000; 124 E Winchester Rd Unit A, Libertyville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Nai Yi Wang to Jenny E Ludlow

$185,000; 146 W Golf Rd Unit E, Libertyville; Sold on July 17, 2023, by John J Zohoranacky to Anupama Jale

$147,000; 375 W Winchester Rd Unit 305, Libertyville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Kevin T Tracz to Anita Shaw

Lincolnshire

$702,000; 46 Kings Cross Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Gary Cohen to Balaji Pattabiraman

$660,000; 71 Cumberland Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Michael J Mudd to Timothy Slamkowski

$505,000; 11 Grenadier Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Schy Trust to Jaime J Rivera

$417,000; 3 Provincetown Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Lenore Kaplan to Weronika Walkosz

Lindenhurst

$510,000; 1480 Mcclellan Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Natalya Shaykevich to Juan Pedro Estrada

$479,000; 2806 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Karen Robbins to Kathleen J Wells

$395,000; 2863 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Putle Home Co LLC to Bridget K Weinmann

$380,000; 330 Tanager Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Michael D Milostan to Anil Kumar

$375,500; 2479 Heron Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Ross Maske to Maria C Pena

$351,000; 539 White Birch Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Colleen Mueller to Richard Herman Zipp

$295,000; 2101 Fairfield Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 11, 2023, by David Deisinger to Scott Powers

$284,000; 2309 Briar Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Michael J Young to Michael Ellis

$245,000; 2108 Old Elm Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kathy Merlo to Rene Torrez

$240,000; 508 Deerpath Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Benjamin Pageau to Mason Obrien

Mettawa

$635,000; 13854 W Trail Drive, Mettawa; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Harbhajan Singh to Usman Baiyat

Mundelein

$724,000; 1680 Tripp Court, Mundelein; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Lian Huat James Tan

$586,000; 3151 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Rohil Tanwer

$585,000; 2621 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Kevin Reed to Paul Koziol

$545,500; 1191 Franklin St., Mundelein; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Willam A Andre to Nirav Nagarsheth

$540,000; 27707 N La Vista Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Richard T Melnick to Sean Johnson

$540,000; 1390 Tudor Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Diane M Brady to Thomas Riley Jr

$533,000; 3141 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sourabh Kalra

$525,000; 1201 Sterling Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Katie K Riley to George Joseph

$515,000; 2988 Province Circle, Mundelein; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Jon L Peacy Trust to Dean Zwikel

$510,000; 916 Concord Circle, Mundelein; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Giovanni Giovenco to Diane Voelker

$495,000; 110 Gala Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Vamsi Kiran Yaralagadda to Nital Soni

$480,000; 3500 Rockwell Circle, Mundelein; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Elise H Stone to Linda Jurasin

$475,000; 3709 Canton Circle, Mundelein; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Lorenzo Trust to Marguerite E Licocci

$472,000; 21335 W Crescent Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Neises Trust to Michele D Overturf

$445,000; 778 Killarney Pass Circle, Mundelein; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Lemm Trust to Lucas Collins

$420,000; 2603 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Marko Kuusemets

$415,000; 3201 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Hasin Pandva

$414,500; 2019 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Bhavani Hukmaram Patel

$412,000; 2017 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Nenad Milic

$412,000; 2015 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Baldeb Parida

$392,500; 2674 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Victoria Spanola Shimkus

$390,000; 1331 Marlbourgh Court, Mundelein; Sold on July 12, 2023, by David E Flores to Samuel A Santangelo

$385,000; 2013 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Nataliia Koudria

$375,000; 919 Highland Road, Mundelein; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kathryn Swanson to Orjilda Estefania Patino

$375,000; 427 Buckingham Road, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Kathryn K Kick to William Caceres

$363,000; 2704 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Kristen Neumann

$362,000; 2706 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ellen J Ondrako

$350,000; 3364 Comstock Court, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Rebecca M Stein to Linda Carlson

$346,000; 952 Nw Holcomb Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sara J W Larkin to Carolynn Paffenroth

$335,000; 451 Midway Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Aranda LLC Investments Series to Cesare Bavaro

$335,000; 158 S Midland Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Thomas M Grady to Phyllis A Kelly

$326,000; 649 Hickory St., Mundelein; Sold on July 12, 2023, by James A Maccallum Ii to Vineet Charanpahari

$256,000; 1143 Orleans Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Sharath Babu Dogiparthi to Arun Siva Santhosh Malla

$255,000; 519 N Greenview Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Marc T Lang to Maria M Maldonado

$239,000; 129 Jeanette Place, Mundelein; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Erasmo J Jacinto Hernandez to Maria Martinez

$223,500; 1607 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kathleen Grossett Tate to David Contreras Gomez

$194,000; 580 Woodcrest Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Anna Voldman to David Norton

$60,500; 620 Shandy Lane, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Arebalo Trust to Juan Hurtado

North Chicago

$200,000; 2135 Kemble Ave., North Chicago; Sold on July 17, 2023, by House Baron Chicago LLC to Kyana W King

$170,000; 2814 19th Place, North Chicago; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Lsf9 Master Participation Trus to Abran Gonzalez

$155,000; 1516 Hervey Ave., North Chicago; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Job Margarito Rea Garcia to Jazmin A Sanchez

$20,000; 717 17th St., North Chicago; Sold on July 20, 2023, by George Herbert Handy to Bmw Props LLC

Park City

$91,500; 355 Greenleaf St Unit K2 & L2, Park City; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Greenleaf Square LLC to Rto Property LLC

Riverwoods

$625,000; 2445 Duffy Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Blair R Haltom to Windi Davon Kearney

Round Lake

$460,000; 1030 S Sienna Court, Round Lake; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Teresa Sedlacko to Joel Paa

$456,500; 439 W Daybreak Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kamaldeep Singh Wander to Neil Desai

$393,000; 2050 Burr Oak Court, Round Lake; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Labree Epps to Raul Garcia Salgado

$375,000; 619 W Galeton Drive, Round Lake; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kristen Leaf to Jayne Bender

$355,500; 2031 Burr Oak Court, Round Lake; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Stephen Gehrke to Jovany Padilla

$340,000; 25652 W Brooks Farm Road, Round Lake; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Suzanne M Krueger to Eric A Stauner

$301,000; 320 W Caldwell Drive, Round Lake; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Ih2 Property Il Lp to Allison Daniel

$245,000; 474 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Berlino E Silmaro to Ramil Turgaev

$235,000; 2287 W Bentley Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Anirudh Kaja to Vianey Chavez Monory

$215,000; 485 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Malgorzata Malinowski to Allan Isidro

$215,000; 34412 N Barberry Court, Round Lake; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Brooke C Ross to Crystal Estrada Hernandez

$196,000; 641 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to David Boelter

Round Lake Beach

$380,000; 2597 N Cherry Cove Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Paula J Zack to Caleb Afulike

$365,000; 244 W Country Walk Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Timothy S Navas to Patrick J Pedlar

$321,000; 984 Deer Trail, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Ha Young Chin to Tyler E Britt

$216,000; 2542 N Cherry Cove Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Mbf Investments Inc to Maria Clark

$210,000; 1318 N Poplar Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Ivonne A Payes to Jose Juarez

$185,000; 512 W Hawthorne Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Ryan Lentz to Tiana Torres

$180,000; 1608 N Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Teresa Jesus Fugueroa De Yin to New Luxury Home Builders LLC

$175,000; 1225 N Red Oak Cir Unit 4, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Szewczyk Trust to Tomasita A Young

$165,000; 229 Wildwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Mark T Larson to Alaina Garcia

$160,000; 984 N Village Dr Unit 1, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Mary Ann Buntenbach to Arturo Delabra

$160,000; 1273 N Red Oak Cir Unit 2, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Joseph Hannon to Robert Pinkstaff

$157,000; 978 N Village Dr Unit 4, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 19, 2023, by David Kogut to Nenko Gorostanvo

$129,000; 2022 Countryside Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Sutton Smith to Erandy Rodriguez Tellez

$77,500; 118 Woodland Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Aurel Crisan

$55,000; 1623 N Hickory Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Vincent C Testa to Vito Brunetti

Round Lake Park

$172,000; 209 Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Realty Xpress 75 LLC to Samia Naz

Spring Grove

$182,500; 38515 N Forest Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by John Morreale to Colton Hepp

$175,000; 38470 N 8th St., Spring Grove; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Rcf 2 Acquisition Trust to Serhiy Hrubenyuk

$123,000; 39182 N Jackson Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Haig Ohan Jr to Dominic William Decicco

Vernon Hills

$637,500; 755 Court Of Spruce, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Raymond J Schramm to Anemone Real Estate Investment

$575,000; 164 Southfield Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Ronald J Weiser to Brett Mosberg

$565,000; 313 Southgate Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Sameer Kanwar Saxena to Camille Julien

$415,000; 509 Harvey Lake Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Yuping Liu to Doug Richter

$415,000; 1974 Crenshaw Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Inna Yakubchik to Aleksandra Bogdan

$410,000; 306 Albany Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Nicole Lynn Erickson to Ian Jo

$380,000; 103 Marimac Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Beck Trust to Stpehanie Noguchi

$350,000; 130 Marimac Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Karolczak Trust to Jeffrey Dana Lee

$250,000; 157 Brook Ln Unit 373, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Neeraj Kumar Nangia to Andriy Oleskiv

$159,000; 8 Parkside Ct Unit 8, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Audrey L Dzhurov to Yana Melanina

$144,000; 21 Cedar Ct Unit 5, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Andrea M Albrecht to Ketankumar R Gandhi

Volo

$241,500; 930 Richard Brown Blvd, Volo; Sold on July 12, 2023, by James G Hagen to Rhonisha A Jackson

$231,000; 108 Terra Meadow Circle, Volo; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Vladimir Pavlovic to Jorge Sanchez Vargas

Wadsworth

$595,000; 16764 W Cherrywood Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Mikhail Drizin to Patricia Brienen

$400,000; 3128 Concord Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Carrie Shapiro to Vanessa E Davis

$225,000; 2956 Concord Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Jerell Agard to Anthony Meno

Wauconda

$385,000; 561 Meadowview Drive, Wauconda; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Rebecca N Mudrock to Gustavo Suarez Munoz

$385,000; 517 High St., Wauconda; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Kyle Christenson to Viorel Budeanu

$360,000; 345 Farmhill Circle, Wauconda; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Barnes LLC to Jamal J Khokhar

$357,000; 290 Oak Bluff Ct Unit 26-05, Wauconda; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Moran Trust to Bridget Fahrner

$285,000; 2850 Cattail Ct Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Kevin Mulholland Perkowitz to Robert Senase

$180,000; 28185 N Main St., Wauconda; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Szczesny Trust to Deena E Amato

$165,000; 26974 N Anderson Road, Wauconda; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Thomas Weckmann to Edward Townsend

$150,000; 1000 N Rand Rd Unit B, Wauconda; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Robert Yonkus to Daintily Decor Corp

$98,500; 440 N Main St Unit E-303, Wauconda; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Aurel Crisan

Waukegan

$325,000; 5061 Country Place, Waukegan; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Kellen W Reeves to Benito Garcia

$310,000; 1302 Anthony Court, Waukegan; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Merlock Trust to Edwin E Valencia

$289,000; 3133 Country Lane, Waukegan; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Kevin Lytle to Octavio Castrejon Hernandez

$282,000; 2620 Sycamore Drive, Waukegan; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Wyman Grant to Joshua Tyler Henderson

$270,000; 15 N Frolic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Ramiro Rosiles to Mary Shalot

$258,000; 3211 Rugby Court, Waukegan; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Camerino Salgado Acosta to Briana Hines

$246,000; 1495 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Michelle A Young to Ofelia Lima

$245,500; 1665 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Wsh Properties LLC to Vijaya Sri Kota

$235,000; 702 N Poplar St., Waukegan; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Ronjerria Love to Serafina Ortiz Martinez

$230,000; 2722 Blanchard Road, Waukegan; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Gregory Thompson to Yvette Bahena

$208,000; 453 N Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jean Garciafanjul to Yareni Garcia

$190,000; 618 2nd St., Waukegan; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Emilio Tochihuitl Zimarron to Jose R Delgado Rivera

$162,000; 218 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Skipper Trust to Feliz Sanchez Gonzalez

$160,000; 4209 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Fatima Hyde to Tomas A Rodriguez

$150,000; 1609 Lyons Court, Waukegan; Sold on July 13, 2023, by David P Harris to Jesse Figueroa

$146,000; 624 4th St., Waukegan; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Francisco Felix to Jose A Aviles Perez

$143,500; 2939 N Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Carlos Gonzalez to Wendy Gonzalez

$109,000; 1521 Jenkinson Court, Waukegan; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Kim Derose to Lorene Olivia Arizmendi Arizmendi

$107,000; 2670 N Delany Rd Unit 104, Waukegan; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Remigio G Aviles to Joaquin Salgado

$90,000; 915 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Thomas Bleck to James Brandlein

$90,000; 12735 W Atlantic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Joel Avalos to Maria Cervantes Rocha

$30,500; 750 Walnut St Unit 1W, Waukegan; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Co Renovations LLC Series 750

Winthrop Harbor

$635,000; 100 Sheridan Road, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Pfeiffer Trust to All Property Management LLC

$394,000; 3743 Creekside Court, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Elvin Echevarria to Veronica Susan Livingston

$295,000; 917 Alton Court, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Ronald Zawada to William N Johnson

$275,000; 708 Thompson Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 21, 2023, by James M Gregory to Alexa R Young

$255,000; 1215 Franklin Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Kelly S Ladewig to Jamie Bravo

Zion

$300,000; 2014 Dawn Lane, Zion; Sold on July 27, 2023, by William L Bevly to Javier Garcia

$285,500; 3204 Kensington Lane, Zion; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Pedro J Pereira to Seth Douglas Banks

$280,000; 2011 Sunset Court, Zion; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Rigoberto Rivera to Saronita Renease Wint

$255,000; 4208 Highland Road, Zion; Sold on July 26, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Fransisco Avalos

$221,000; 3017 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Zorida M Huerter to Nancy Vargas

$216,000; 2002 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Dhm Investments LLC to Darrick Carter

$210,000; 906 Wilson Court, Zion; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Lang Trust to Anthony Nicholas Zaremba

$200,000; 2037 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on July 13, 2023, by William B Pate to Yjz Properties LLC

$192,000; 14740 W Russell Road, Zion; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Robert Bauer Jr to Zaira Quiroz

$180,000; 1912 20th St., Zion; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Clear Capital Core 1 LLC to Chelsie Soto

$180,000; 10138 W 18th St., Zion; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Nick Hawn to Dennis S Bjorn

$170,000; 1521 Anderson Trail, Zion; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Michael Perry to Cleotilde Caceres

$167,000; 2106 20th St., Zion; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Imanuel Mercado to Daniel E Caceres

$162,000; 2314 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Aranda LLC Rentals to Melisa R Lavado Gallo

$130,000; 3011 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on July 19, 2023, by William T Dunn to Ramiro Flores

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.