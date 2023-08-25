Keller named Grand Marshal of Naperville Labor Day Parade

Ron Keller, who recently retired after 57 years as director of the Naperville Municipal Band, has been named Grand Marshal of the Naperville Jaycees Last Fling Labor Day Parade.

The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 4 in downtown Naperville. For more information, visit lastfling.org.

Keller was a member of the Naperville Municipal Band for more than 70 years, starting when he was in middle school. Under his guidance, the band received numerous local and national awards.