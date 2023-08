Kane County property transfers for June 28 to July 28, 2023

Algonquin

$575,000; 750 Braewood Drive, Algonquin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Joanna L Cunningham to Victor L Domich

$480,000; 2 Lake Cornish Court, Algonquin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Vincent O Hill to Michael S Iwinski

$340,000; 1535 Greenridge Ave., Algonquin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Michael Iwinski to Vincent Camarata

Aurora

$700,500; 1429 Greenlake Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Timothy H Klisares Trust to Ramesh Kumar Muthuraja

$655,000; 2258 Kenyon Court, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Degang He to Allwin R Paul

$583,000; 1088 Glen Eagle Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Lisa M Mickolayck to Krishna Doddi

$566,000; 2552 Whiteway Court, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Larry Pedrie to Fnu Om Prakash

$557,000; 678 Asbury Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Gilmore & Serikaku Trust to Alicia Faust

$490,500; 2337 Waterbury Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kenneth W Walsh to Amanpreet Singh

$489,000; 4204 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Venkata Seshananda Krishna Tupurani

$470,000; 2450 Coach And Surrey Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Steven L Verive to Curtis Nelson

$462,500; 3458 Fletcher Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Thomas E Trudnos to Ketankumar Patel

$442,500; 2460 Millington Court, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Paul Kohorn to Victor M Vasquez

$425,000; 177 S Calumet Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Melia Newby to Effie Mccully

$400,000; 4161 Calder Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Chaitali Deepak Naik to Siddharth Hota

$385,000; 1740 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2023, by William Robert Harris to Glenn Lewin

$370,000; 3085 Clifton Court, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Austin Harpole to Ashish Roy

$367,000; 4195 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Courtney Brady

$365,000; 2054 Westbury Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kristopher Thomas Zitt to Amanda Elise Kramer

$365,000; 130 S Buell Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Michael F Marzec to Jit Monger

$354,000; 2255 Lowry St., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by John J Ivancicts to Gregory C Trengove

$350,000; 2963 Meadowlark Court, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Roberto Michelassi to Aaron Brooks

$335,000; 1141 Orchard Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Kelley Ann Bruick to Jason Steel

$332,500; 641 Spicebush Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Luis A Woo Medina to Sang Q To

$330,000; 637 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Renting He to Anthony Adesilu

$327,500; 2971 Partridge Court, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kariann Braga to Christine Pfau

$327,000; 1112 Bromley Court, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Dhanlaskhmi Investments LLC to Paritosh Uddalak Mokhasi

$282,000; 1912 Margaret Court, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Vilmur Trust to Alan Kasper

$281,000; 925 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Alfred Harvey to P4 Realty LLC

$279,000; 2680 Fieldstone Court, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Frank L Sarnelli to Natasha Bhagat

$276,500; 2276 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Eric M Villa to Abhishek Jain

$275,000; 2898 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Camille Wright to Karunananth Natarajan

$270,000; 614 Sexton St., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Adam A Martinez to Jose Luis Gonzalez Toscano

$268,000; 2240 W Illinois Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Jelena Lazic to Veronica Ortega

$265,000; 2255 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Alejandra Guzman to Raghu Adaveni

$262,000; 1110 Ohio Court, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Ronald J Fenske to Oscar Mendoza

$260,000; 615 N Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by David Lundquist to Enrique Antonio

$258,000; 540 Wilder St., Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Daniel Gaughan to Kevin R Fischer

$255,000; 240 Stuart Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Juan Carlos Torres Gonzalez to Victor Alejandro Jimenez Villegas

$255,000; 160 S River St Unit 304, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Patrick Hoefler to Eric Scott Salazar

$250,000; 2306 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Mary Beth Miller to Manoj Gaur Goswami

$246,000; 424 Ingleside Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Marisol Rios to Josue Isaiah Ortega

$241,000; 3036 Waters Edge Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Frank J Kokoszka to Andrew Krause

$235,000; 917 Lebanon St., Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Ricardo Vazquez to Daisy Galindo

$234,000; 333 Driftwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Mary Chavez to Kalen Carrelli

$233,500; 221 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Gustavo Oliverio to Marissa D Martinez

$230,000; 831 N View St., Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by William Jones Sr to Diego Leon

$230,000; 362 Park Ridge Ln Unit G, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Marla Barbee to Ruslan Dosca

$230,000; 1572 Elder Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Brett A Pattermann to Christophe Kasonga

$227,000; 719 Sexton St., Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Carlos Olvera to Miguel Gutierrez

$226,000; 1113 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Michael E Ortiz to Santiago Salgado

$225,000; 836 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jose Antunez to Felix Martinez

$225,000; 469 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Timothy Raymond Long to Anthony Casiglio

$225,000; 347 Colorado Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Wells Fargo Bank Trustee to Omar Palma

$225,000; 1075 Pheasant Run Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Scott M Williams to Sara I Navarro

$220,000; 525 Mountain St., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Donita Reaves to Irene Morales Aguilar

$220,000; 523 Grandview Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kimberly Williams to Humberto Escobedo

$215,000; 921 Four Seasons Blvd Unit 6286, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Daniel L Torres to Kmb Properties LLC

$215,000; 715 Spruce St., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Wendy C Evans to Juan Carlos Gutierrez Quintero

$213,000; 1511 W Illinois Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Efran Almanza Cintora

$212,500; 614 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Abimael Coria to Alexis Padin

$210,000; 3297 Cremin Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Daniel Hickery

$205,000; 1440 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Shirlee M Dean to Martin E Drew

$201,000; 353 W Illinois Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Cirilo S Gutierrez to Jose Maria Napoleon Garcia

$201,000; 2447 Courtyard Cir Unit 1, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Phillip Jay Simms to Jacqueline Ellstrom

$200,000; 1143 Ridgeway Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Brett A Pattermann to Aristeo Huerta

$190,000; 3307 Acorn Court, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Susan Hickey to Josue Daniel Ramos Leos

$190,000; 1012 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Juan Solis to Agnes Tovar

$180,000; 806 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Maria Ordaz to Guillermo Garcia

$180,000; 1602 Jeanel Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Ronald J Koval to Simone Beller

$175,000; 2551 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Patti J Gunderlock to Diwas Shrestha

$165,000; 922 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Mario R Sammarco to Erica Lopez

$154,500; 227 5th St., Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Herminio Guerrero to Jeremie Mahuno

$150,000; 1219 Grand Blvd, Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by James E Jeffries to Reinvest Homes LLC

$140,000; 625 N Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Ignacio Cervantes to Caritina G Cervantes

$120,000; 1371 Monomoy St Unit B4, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Nabor Carrillo

Batavia

$766,500; 2490 Bird Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Mark E Cheaney to Keith R Craven

$633,000; 348 Branson Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Scott Krett

$623,500; 473 Popeck Circle, Batavia; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mathew J Bisesto

$585,000; 815 Mark Twain Trail, Batavia; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert N St Mary to Christopher R Groenendyk

$496,000; 1163 Danforth Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Matthew A Owens to Daniel Lyons

$492,000; 2S825 Hickory Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Neuschaefer Trust to Benjamin F Palumbo

$475,000; 1065 Pontiac Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Brock J Sheahan to Ramsey Pokryfke

$425,000; 1122 Morton St., Batavia; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Eric A Klein to Daniel E Harrison

$415,000; 421 Meadowrue Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Matthew P Faga to Jim Cooper

$407,500; 1631 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Michael Duerinck

$383,000; 1619 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Santo Dominick Cardamone

$381,000; 305 Lathem St., Batavia; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Marcial Acosta to Morne Du Toit

$374,500; 1611 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Anuar Zhenussov

$329,000; 1813 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Erika Jinbo to Brett T Swanson

$320,000; 1663 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Garinger Trust to Mark Cardy

$294,500; 1305 Spencer Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 17, 2023, by David J Hartnett to Claudia A Sitko

$258,000; 1352 Clybourne St., Batavia; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Susan A Crocker to Dawn M Cummins

$250,000; 1766 Von Hoff Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Ritter Development Co LLC to Tony Beller

$246,000; 308 S Jackson St., Batavia; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Christopher D Birch to Janet Susan Mccullough Sherwin

$224,000; 503 Roberts Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Amy L Soprych to Michael Torresso

$175,000; 121 S Batavia Ave., Batavia; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Merrida S Gunter to Scott A Queen

Campton Hills

$646,000; 04N160 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Aqeel Qamar

$445,000; 4N666 Osage Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Maureen Prevenas to Shannon F Stout

Carpentersville

$454,000; 3503 Abbeywood Court, Carpentersville; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Lukas Chromecka to Mariana Toncu

$339,000; 280 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Matthew G Clegg to Matthew Seaquist

$335,000; 3026 Shenandoah Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Diane E Duda to Shariq Mohammad Khan

$320,000; 1204 Grant Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Aim Investment Properties LLC to Josean Rios

$310,000; 461 Maple Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Sofia Medesan to Melania Balint

$285,000; 1710 Kingston Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jorge Ruiz Garcia

$265,000; 1418 Plainview Road, Carpentersville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Maxine Joy Lywood to Naomi Evers

$255,000; 1545 Plymouth Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Elaine Szymanski to Diana Huerta

$242,000; 2277 Flagstone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Magdalena Antonik to Oleg Chyrka

$238,000; 259 Rivers View Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Jose L Guzman to John V Alcocer Bravo

$228,000; 2227 Flagstone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Rhiannon M Kovacs to Jamie Vera

$225,000; 77 Wren Road, Carpentersville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Noe Ortiz to Freddy Cazares

$225,000; 208 E Main St., Carpentersville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Scott M Schwebach to Patrick Delaney

$220,000; 1455 Kings Road, Carpentersville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Daniel Alberto Morales Silva to Manolo Maldonado

$194,000; 1903 Cobblestone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Cor to Nachos Remodeling LLC

$173,000; 2037 Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to James Friedkin

$158,000; 119 Del Rio Road, Carpentersville; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Asif Mohammed

$122,000; 607 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to James Friedkin

Cary

$302,000; 23471 N Snuff Valley Road, Cary; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Judith Miller to Donald Webster Jr

East Dundee

$260,000; 148 Aberdeen Drive, East Dundee; Sold on July 26, 2023, by John E Paul to Braydon Whitlock

Elburn

$536,000; 1261 Independence Ave., Elburn; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Jason D Mencias to Michael Elsner

$496,000; 1312 Beed Ave., Elburn; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kurt England to Yvonne Harris

$450,000; 149 Conway St., Elburn; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to John Michael Gentry

$317,500; 1127 Freedom Road, Elburn; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Marla Schwarz to Matthew Owens

$200,000; 412 N Main St., Elburn; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Matthew M Peters to Mark Nyman

Elgin

$706,500; 3656 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Lakshmi Prasanna Eetaram

$670,500; 3523 S Riding Rdg, Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to James D Fortner

$646,500; 3542 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Edwin S Martin

$600,000; 1003 Percy Shelley Court, Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Joshua Borgstrom to Robert William Taluc

$582,500; 10N646 Manchester Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Thomas S Ainsworth 2021 Trust to Theodore J Zielinski

$563,000; 1834 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Shankar Ramachandran

$530,000; 167 Winding Hill Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Marvin Freund to Jayendra Kumar

$515,000; 1439 Blume Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Ana Cecilia Felix to Marissa Atkins

$505,000; 397 Fountain Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Jeremy Bird to William Henry Hethcoat

$505,000; 3027 Cookson Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Terrence J Johnson to Christopher J Barrett

$501,000; 327 Comstock Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Michael Gonzalez to Jaymin Parekh

$490,000; 3637 Fewflower Court, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Katherine Schueller to Dolan L Cook

$487,000; 99 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mehul Parekh

$474,000; 3622 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Laurie Anne Rodgers

$465,000; 912 Douglas Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Keith W Rauschenberger to Olivier Verschelde

$441,500; 3853 Olympia Fields Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Lewis J Onderko to Robert Scott Dejong

$401,000; 8N587 Shady Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Jeannette Fitchie to Courtney Ohara

$395,000; 717 Linden Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Stacy L Martinez to Joseph Bayer

$390,000; 408 E Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2023, by 38 West Partners LLC to Pedro Castaneda

$370,000; 2801 Beacon Point Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jensen Trust to Mary A Moriarty

$361,000; 1039 Willow Bay, Elgin; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Diana M Lynn to Bunheng Ly

$350,000; 18 N Porter St., Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Anthony Bernar to Steve Seeley

$323,000; 1640 Sheffield Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Matthew W Johnson

$320,000; 915 Cedar Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Sbl Real Estate LLC to Colin Wisler

$320,000; 126 Dickens Trail, Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Letitia B Bullock to Kevin Wantroba

$313,000; 2485 Amber Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Artur Krawczyk to Khaja Moinuddin Syed

$310,000; 868 Martin Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jose Marcelino Meza to Frank Kirschner

$305,000; 749 Diane Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Alejandro Alvarado Gomez to Gladys Crespo Pendas

$292,000; 979 Ruth Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Scott R Milleras to Fernando Herrera

$290,000; 644 Lancaster Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Fabrizio Libreri to Harjap Singh Bhangoo

$290,000; 1641 Kimberly Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Matthew D Robinson to Diane Knox

$285,000; 3136 Taunton St., Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Maria Cortez to Shagufta B Chaudhry

$280,000; 273 College St., Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2023, by David Petty to Vineet Aurora

$277,000; 616 Alice Place, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Alfredo Vazquez

$275,000; 706 Bent Ridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Roger Bodiwala to Syed Mansoor

$274,000; 2070 Constitution Court, Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Carrie A Postlewaite to Jason Conn

$270,000; 1598 Royal Blvd, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Cook Trust to Pedro Altamirano-olivo

$265,000; 882 South St., Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Carlos A Morales to Jardiel Sotelo Lucas

$262,000; 3 Phillippi Creek Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Lorenzo S Acosta to Carmen Stanley

$261,000; 114 N Gifford St., Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Nicholas R Lykins to Miles R Henderson

$250,000; 3041 Marion St., Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Aimee Fugiel to Laila Oliveira

$236,000; 1986 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Suzanne Kendall to Martha E Crosetto

$235,000; 306 S Belmont Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Betty June Henson to Tanner Stewart

$232,000; 742 Spyglass Hill Court, Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Obed Diaz Jr to Mark Scott Wiggins

$226,000; 602 Brighton Court, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Vinod Thakkar Trust to Dian Radev

$225,000; 1149 Delta Court, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Bonnie J Warren to Carol E Juza

$220,000; 566 Morgan St., Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Emily Rebellato to Alexis Rebolledo

$205,000; 427 Woodview Cir Unit B, Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Carole Hallstom to Marjan Moaddel

$200,000; 1100 Stratford Ct Unit B, Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Melissa S Miedema to Nassima Benzemma

$185,000; 637 Slade Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Martin Ocampo Bahena

$170,000; 564 Slade Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 24, 2023, by M Rocio Guzman to Fernando Mandujano

$125,000; 765 Terrace Ct Unit 205, Elgin; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Bravos Group to Alejandra Reyes

$125,000; 661 E Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Colin S Cranmer to Leonel Diaz Mijarez

$122,000; 664 Walnut Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Luxco LLC

$112,500; 3071 Hughsdale St., Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Steven T Phras to Sia Capital LLC

$92,000; 3680 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Distinctive Homes By Demarco I to Eric Anthony Russo

Fox River Grove

$710,000; 419 Morgan Lane, Fox River Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Hartshorn Trust to Kevin P Kolb

Geneva

$715,000; 230 Rosenfelder Court, Geneva; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Anthony Nicholas Kochanski to Brianna E Gonzalez

$625,000; 2240 Kings Court, Geneva; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Andrew Johnson to Brad D Mcneive

$570,000; 39W005 S Hyde Park, Geneva; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Christopher J Proctor to Brian Krawczykowski

$485,000; 396 Colonial Circle, Geneva; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Cervenka Trust to Eric J Lautenschlager

$475,000; 39W202 Armstrong Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Alan H Ritter to David A Kurowski

$457,000; 105 Winthrop Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Daryn J Peterson to James M Mosley

$445,000; 330 Colonial Circle, Geneva; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Timothy M Nelson Joint Tenancy to Robert Heyduk

$420,000; 39W257 Mill Creek Cir E, Geneva; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Northern Trust Co Trustee to Joseph Marzano

$400,000; 316 Ashby Court, Geneva; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Leonard A Greener to Andria L Burchett

$395,000; 14 Simpson St., Geneva; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Deborah J Dillard to Maria Isabel Calderon

$380,000; 302 Ashby Court, Geneva; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Leonard A Greener to Daniel Medernach

$375,000; 2754 Lorraine Circle, Geneva; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Stephanie Ascencio to Matthias Kreichelt

$369,000; 1010 Heather Road, Geneva; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Brand Trust to Geraldine M Vaughn

$365,000; 39W272 Armstrong Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Seina Fatoorehchi

$360,000; 0N431 Ford Drive, Geneva; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Tri City Land Management Co Ll to David A Wechter

$360,000; 0N415 Ford Drive, Geneva; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Robert M Oliva to Vincent V Klees

$326,000; 635 W Fabyan Parkway, Geneva; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Scott Charlett to Angelyn D Cachopero

$304,000; 501 Richards St., Geneva; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Eric Schaefer to Janick R Macias

$290,000; 1349 Dunham Court, Geneva; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Kelly U Lydon to Claudia Eichelberger

$251,000; 970 Division St., Geneva; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed

Gilberts

$514,000; 997 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Javier Cantu

$504,000; 887 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Daniel R Shower to Nathan C Humphrey

$458,500; 992 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Phetmixay Chanthadouangsy

$299,000; 168 Willey St., Gilberts; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Nicole L Caceres to Haydn E Hilton

Hampshire

$480,000; 1496 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Antonio Perez

$470,000; 1468 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Maricruz Gutierrez

$469,000; 222 Johnson St., Hampshire; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Edward Martin to Michael C Geary

$450,000; 48W810 Chandelle Drive, Hampshire; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Ted J Roubas Trust to Edmund W Kraus

$450,000; 1454 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sabino Desantis

$445,000; 221 Red Hawk Road, Hampshire; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Barbara J Smith to Melvin Davenport

$420,000; 231 Johnson St., Hampshire; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Daniel Hoffmann to Luke Gorski

$405,000; 600 Bluestem Lane, Hampshire; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Vincenzo S Incandela to Patrick Heise

$386,500; 411 Fieldstone Lane, Hampshire; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Jason Antonacci to Peter T Gerharz

$360,000; 696 Savanna Drive, Hampshire; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Bryan A Aleman Lagos to Sanghee Cho

$350,000; 644 Da Vinci Drive, Hampshire; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Ryan M Wagner Trust to Alexander Garibaldi

$332,000; 381 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Frank Urso

$274,000; 886 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on July 20, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Lordd Wildonn Pineda Perez

$248,000; 304 Old Mill Lane, Hampshire; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Wendy Sagona to Maria Cortez

Huntley

$569,000; 12433 Foxtail Lane, Huntley; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Judith Flint to Lynn Meredith

$440,000; 14034 Helena Road, Huntley; Sold on July 24, 2023, by James Pauling to Judith Hopper

$425,000; 13340 Green Meadow Ave., Huntley; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Richard J Cascio Trust to David J Grandt

$420,000; 13094 Shirley Lane, Huntley; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Benjamin Imhoff Joint Trust to Gerie Bledsoe

$410,000; 13674 Windy Prairie Drive, Huntley; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Harold A Steen Survivors Trust to David R Kolzow

$392,500; 12310 Russet Lane, Huntley; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Jerome Krupicka to Joseph Michael Jablonski

$360,000; 13263 Sierra Glen Road, Huntley; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Albert B Collingbourne III to Susan J Beer

$357,500; 12270 Russet Lane, Huntley; Sold on July 21, 2023, by George S Marcotte to Jean Iverson

$315,000; 14245 Flagstaff Court, Huntley; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Busch Trust to John R Johnson

$265,000; 13242 Poplar Way, Huntley; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Richard Sperando

$260,000; 13774 Briargate Drive, Huntley; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Carol J Minzer to Steve Ramirez

$258,000; 13449 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Carole M Forbes to Dennis J Rattay

Maple Park

$370,000; 431 E Dekalb Drive, Maple Park; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Bernardo Cardoso Jr to Rebecca Lynne Winkel

$270,000; 47W356 Ic Trail, Maple Park; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Debra K Reynolds to Jonathan M Light

$164,500; 804 Willow St., Maple Park; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Get On The Wagon Consulting

$135,000; 301 Pleasant St., Maple Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kaneland Self Storage LLC to Justin Farr

McHenry

$237,500; 34713 N Nokomis Trail, McHenry; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Konstantinos Zikos to Radu T Diaconu

Montgomery

$406,000; 1738 Heatherstone Ave., Montgomery; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Nandu R Rai

$330,000; 109 N River St., Montgomery; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Mcdo LLC to Oswego Public Library District

$299,000; 3150 Fairfield Way, Montgomery; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Daniel Miernicki to Gerado Chaidez Guerrero

$252,000; 1829 Waverly Way, Montgomery; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Alejandro Avila to Jose R Rivera

$250,500; 122 Sherman Ave., Montgomery; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Guadalupe Espinal to Omar U Jimenez Luna

$195,000; 1820 Faxon Drive, Montgomery; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Ivica Stipetic to Barbara J Ritch

North Aurora

$435,000; 1534 Hartsburg Lane, North Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Sean N Powers to Patrick Steketee

$400,000; 261 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to William H Swenson

$385,000; 307 Westminster Court, North Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Barbara Claire Schuster

$350,000; 329 N Lincolnway, North Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Albert J Fox to Greg Lawrence

$340,000; 68 Oak Creek Court, North Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Steven P Skaggs to Cassandra Caitlynn Insco

$330,000; 329 Ridge Road, North Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Joy Trust to Jonathan Mahoney

$330,000; 320 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Delaney Marie Corrigan

$330,000; 319 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to John J Nowak

$330,000; 282 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Cynthia Marie Flynn

$325,000; 280 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Joseph Edward Van Der Bosch

$300,000; 318 Ridge Road, North Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Michael Dawson to John Heenie

$300,000; 204 Hill Ave., North Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Robert Diaz to Peter Thompson

$280,000; 404 Locust St., North Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Felipe Carrillo to Maria Flores Rangel

$242,000; 213 Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Navinkumar Rai to Deanne S Cooper

$60,000; 446 Pheasant Drive, North Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Mccue Development Inc to Hannah Knoefel

Pingree Grove

$480,000; 720 Woodfern Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Pawel Tadeusz Wardyla to Quinland J Bryant

$440,000; 1715 Cottage Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Sreenivasa Reddy Ambati

$440,000; 1555 Bayberry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Gayathri Putumbaka

$400,000; 1525 Bayberry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Joseph A Sabatino

$380,000; 318 Brookhaven Trail, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Jerry Merritt to Ryan Barrie

$320,000; 1718 Francis Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Biggins Trust to Frederick Tomaselli

$265,000; 1651 Ruby Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Gladys C Crespo to Frank R Palombi

$240,000; 1643 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Michael Oliveira to Rosanna Mazzulla

$230,000; 879 Clover Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by David Kasper to Steven Gabriel Acuna

Plato Center

$725,000; 41W682 Rohrsen Road, Plato Center; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Timothy G Maroder to John R Palmer III

South Elgin

$605,000; 2233 Brookwood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Elizabeth Kozaritz to Vishal Parikh

$500,000; 317 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Aloknath Reddy Pathi

$486,000; 216 Barry Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Absolon Trust to Urvashi Beardsley

$450,000; 408 Radcliff Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Kimberly Popernik

$420,000; 235 W Harvard Circle, South Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Robert W Taluc to Kristin Anne Leasia

$410,000; 1105 Fairfax Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Matthew T Holm to James Hahn

$398,000; 685 Fenwick Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Hyeyong Stella Naughton to Kaleb Carter

$395,000; 27 Longview Court, South Elgin; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Kenneth Paulsen to Ben Wood

$350,000; 900 Center Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jesus Sifuentes to Alejandrino Castillo

$345,000; 1004 Atterberg Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Daniel Garcia

$340,000; 1010 Atterberg Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rajinder S Bassi

$339,500; 441 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Trina R Sotirakopulos

$335,000; 685 Renee Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Garros Properties to Francisco De La Cruz Leon

$325,000; 70 Ione Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Marian M Kulasik to Gina M Galasso

$322,000; 1043 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Abner O Morales Garcia

$300,000; 511 Martin Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Joseph J Greguras to Clever E Rivas Molina

$300,000; 443 Comstrock Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Jacek Radomski

$300,000; 409 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Paolo Aristodemo

$270,500; 239 Nicole Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Nandita Chowdhury to Krishaben R Patel

$265,000; 213 Nicole Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Naresh K Vuthunuri to Miriam Velazquez

$243,000; 21 Windsor Cir Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Madhu Arya to Miguel J Torres Yanez

$187,500; 42 Sweetbriar Court, South Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2023, by David J Purner to Paula Nelson

$81,750; 1113 Kane St., South Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Kelsee Walsh to Bayleigh May

St. Charles

$775,000; 3N673 E Laura Ingalls Wilder Road, St. Charles; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Robert L Lancaster to Christopher T Clark

$727,500; 40W775 Ellis Johnson Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 14, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to Michael Jay Gill

$695,000; 806 Steeplechase Road, St. Charles; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Kelvin S Finkley to Nicholas Caragher

$580,000; 39W100 Dean Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Kevin Leon True to Keith True

$535,000; 4N010 Thornapple Road, St. Charles; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Bruce J Mather to Kaitlynn Ann Kryzak

$525,000; 3N350 Glad Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Dariusz Sury to Dustin Schmidt

$507,000; 3400 Antoine Place, St. Charles; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Darren M Sieck to Jonathan Kraatz

$487,500; 314 Valley View Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Joie G Devoney to Nipul Patel

$455,000; 1925 Forest Ridge Road, St. Charles; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Angela Katris to Austin T Kelley

$445,000; 228 N 6th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jonathan C Gilbertsen to Tiffany Mervis

$440,000; 514 S 11th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Berls Trust to Daniel Bollinger

$425,000; 127 Lewis Court, St. Charles; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Janice L Wolff to Daniel A Campolieto

$415,000; 38W535 E Mary Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Rudolph H Dallesasse to John Bajor

$400,000; 702 King Henry Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Christine Duvall to Felicia Vasquez

$393,000; 401 S 9th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Rafal Kulik to Vohny W Moehling

$390,000; 6N933 Crestwood Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Shawn A Ballee to Joseph Dennis Simon

$390,000; 1421 S 9th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 17, 2023, by John Sommer to Nicollette Salazar

$367,000; 1414 Adams Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Jason Rebellato to Walter M Dander

$330,000; 1307 S 4th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Kara Sue Lyon to Thomas Emody

$325,000; 808 Washington Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Maxwell C Pombert to Steven J Jedlicka

$315,000; 773 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Robert M Hautzinger to Newland South Properties LLC

$310,000; 326 S 3rd St., St. Charles; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Richard W Allen to Coleman Regan

$250,000; 35W011 Clyde Parkway, St. Charles; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Ronald J Davis Trust to Rosa M Robles Caballero

$102,500; 39W558 Walt Whitman Road, St. Charles; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Joseph Laporta to Ciro Pescatore

Sugar Grove

$588,500; 757 Brighton Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 21, 2023, by David B Chiesa to Jared Flowers

$435,000; 119 Walnut Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Oswald 2014 Trust to Terry Blevins

$431,000; 835 Longview Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Get On The Wagon Consulting

$400,500; 1224 Jones Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Edgar Espindola

$343,000; 153 Cobbler Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Thomas Walters to Luke Landeros

$325,000; 12 Hardwick Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Ruth Ann Smith to Harold R Oliver

West Dundee

$344,000; 304 N 4th St., West Dundee; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Dominic M Romano to Benjamin C Berg

$342,000; 513 Edinburgh Lane, West Dundee; Sold on July 14, 2023, by John S Cliffe to Tomasz Jurek

$324,000; 1910 Glenmoor Drive, West Dundee; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Bethany S Evans to Jesus Ocampo Jr

$153,000; 433 Cavalier Ct Unit 202A, West Dundee; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Anthony Podyma to Patrick Swislocki

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.